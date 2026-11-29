As the former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice, picture and sound performance matters to me – hence I ensure I thoroughly test each TV and sound system that get to check out. That includes my own personal kit.

To help me get the most of my gear – including the Philips OLED+ 950, Denon AV receiver, and Bowers & Wilkins satellites and sub I use daily – I have a handful of 4K Blu-rays I like to spin. Some have surround (5.1 or Dolby Atmos) audio sequences for testing the audio capabilities, some have stunningly rich visuals.

It's also worth noting that some of them also have Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts at the minute. So, here are my recommendations on what to buy if you also want to give your entertainment tech a test.

Save 15% Warner Bros. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: was £80.84 now £68.69 at Amazon I'm particularly fond of using the Battle of Helm's Deep from The Lord of the Ring's: The Two Towers to test both picture and sound performance. It has a lot of dark scenes, so can show how well a TV can control its black levels, while the Dolby Atmos presentation is visceral, even at loud volumes.

Save 14% Warner Bros. Dunkirk: was £19.99 now £17.19 at Amazon Available at a discount when you use the on-page voucher code, this Dunkirk 4K presentation has arguably the best sequence to test sound systems, full stop. Best listened to in DTS-HD Master Audio, the opening gun battle is so loud and intense a decent audio setup will raise the hairs on the back of your neck.

Warner Bros. Blade Runner 2049: £19.99 at Amazon Admittedly not at a deal price (although you can get the EU version for a bit less), Blade Runner 2049 is the best-looking movie made in the last 20 years. Try to check out the Las Vegas sequence in chapter 11 to see how well your TV can cope with colour gradients.

Universal Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World: £19.79 at Amazon Also not currently in a deal, Master and Commander is still nonetheless one of the best discs to test a sound setup. The 4K Blu-ray has a new 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos mix, but even the original 5.1 track will make your speakers sing. In particular, check out the battle sequence around chapter four to hear the cannons roar and ships tear apart – you can hear every splinter.

Save 15% Disney Avatar 3-Movie Collection: was £42.79 now £36.35 at Amazon All three of the Avatar movies so far have such stunning colour depth and detail that you could use just about every sequence to test your TV. They look particularly good on an OLED or RGB Mini LED TV with the extra control on colour accuracy. Fun fact: I used to use the 3D Blu-ray of the first film to test 3D TVs, too.

Disney Tron: Legacy: £19.98 at Amazon A final film that's also devoid of a deal at present, Tron: Legacy is without doubt the first disc I turn to when testing TVs. It's my favourite for contrast control, with deep blacks throughout punctuated with neon-style brightness. The light cycle sequence in particular is my go-to for by-eye calibration.

You could also use digital streaming platforms to use any of the above for testing purposes, but the higher bitrates afforded by 4K Blu-ray ensures you're getting the best picture and sound quality possible.

A decent Blu-ray player is advised too. You can use a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but again, you're not going to get the best from your discs.

Panasonic is pretty much the only manufacturer still making them, although there should still be a Sony deck or two available today. Best to shop around.

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