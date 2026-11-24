People have often told me that they'll await the best Black Friday sales before buying a new TV. It's certainly a great opportunity to buy one of the best OLED TV models.
It's my job to look after TV reviews and curation here at T3, so I've seen all the top models of 2026 already, from LG to Samsung to Sony and beyond.
Our data shows that LG's OLED C6 is one of our most-clicked products – showing an appetite for its quality during the sales. But is it really the best Black Friday deal?
Here's why I think the OLED C6 is a great option for most people, but why the Samsung S90H and Sony Bravia 8 are also traditional OLED models worth considering.
You'll need to sign up to LG's Membership scheme, which is totally free, to get the best price on its mid-tier OLED TV for 2026. It's worth doing so, as the price is lower than Amazon or anywhere else.
Now, LG's TV is a true OLED type. It's not the ultra-bright QD-OLED format – which the brand doesn't care for – so it doesn't go quite so hyper on the colour spectrum. But it's better at maintaining colour volume at lower brightness levels – so it's a master with cinematic content.
It's also hugely well specified, with a lovely finish, four HDMI 2.1 ports – the Sony, by comparison, only has two – which are future-proofed for high frame-rate connections at 4K resolution without compromise.
LG will be revealing its new range of TVs in early January, which is why now, in that window just before the next-gen launch, you'll begin to see discounts such as this. Discounts apply to all model sizes on LG's Store, too.
Samsung also makes a mid-tier model with a classic OLED panel, much like LG's offering (as that's where the panel is sourced from). It sits below the brand's S95H/S99H – which is the far brighter QD-OLED panel type.
Where the Samsung differs from the LG is with its anti-glare coating. It's much more pronounced, meaning it's super for brightly lit rooms – helping to negate daylight. The downside is this can raise the black floor level in some conditions.
So while the LG's glossier finish may be better for cinema enthusiasts, the Samsung may be the more practical for many people's living rooms. It's discounted even more heavily and, like the LG, is well-specced with four HDMI 2.1 ports.
To get the lowest price, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member and ensure you select the 'Voucher Price' box to activate the discount. That'll see the price dip to lower than anywhere else where it's also on sale.
Technically this Sony entry isn't a 2026 model, as the second-gen Bravia 8 II now exists – but that's much pricier, and changes the panel to a QD-OLED type, so wouldn't fairly make the cut in this comparison (shame, too, as that's the winner of the T3 Awards Best TV 2026).
Nonetheless, the original Bravia 8 is of sheer quality; an exceptional TV that somehow manages to bring real deft of hand when it comes to handling colours from this OLED panel – ensuring punch yet realism that's top of its class.
However, this TV's design means its feet are positioned right out its outermost edges – so if you're not wall-mounting then you'll need to measure your A/V stand and ensure it'll fit neatly. It's the biggest downside with this particular set!
The current best price is on Amazon, but you'll need to be a Prime member and look out for the 'Voucher Price' box – which, once ticked, will take a further £100 from the listed price and make this the best deal on Sony's product.
LG v Samsung v Sony: Which is best – and why?
So which OLED wins – LG, Samsung or Sony?
Yes, the LG C6 is a tremendous television that's worth its deal price – even if it's pricier than these other two.
However, Samsung's competitor is now even cheaper and if you want a highly-effective anti-glare finish then this is the one, marking it out as ideal for bright rooms.
The Sony, meanwhile, is the older of the trio with a more challenging design and fewer HDMI 2.1 ports – but the picture quality is undeniable, also going glossy rather than anti-glare.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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