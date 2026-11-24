People have often told me that they'll await the best Black Friday sales before buying a new TV. It's certainly a great opportunity to buy one of the best OLED TV models.

It's my job to look after TV reviews and curation here at T3, so I've seen all the top models of 2026 already, from LG to Samsung to Sony and beyond.

Our data shows that LG's OLED C6 is one of our most-clicked products – showing an appetite for its quality during the sales. But is it really the best Black Friday deal?

Here's why I think the OLED C6 is a great option for most people, but why the Samsung S90H and Sony Bravia 8 are also traditional OLED models worth considering.

LG v Samsung v Sony: Which is best – and why?

So which OLED wins – LG, Samsung or Sony?

Yes, the LG C6 is a tremendous television that's worth its deal price – even if it's pricier than these other two.

However, Samsung's competitor is now even cheaper and if you want a highly-effective anti-glare finish then this is the one, marking it out as ideal for bright rooms.

The Sony, meanwhile, is the older of the trio with a more challenging design and fewer HDMI 2.1 ports – but the picture quality is undeniable, also going glossy rather than anti-glare.