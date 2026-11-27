This monster TV deal has a staggering £3,000 off for Black Friday – 100-inch Hisense UR8S RGB Mini LED with 180Hz refresh rate and Devialet sound
Go big or go home – or go big in your home, that is!
If you're looking to supersize your home entertainment setup, this deal has your name written all over it. Hisense's crazy big 100-inch UR8S RGB Mini LED TV has an incredible £3,000 off in Currys' Black Friday sale.
That's a whole lot of TV for a whole lot of discount. And considering it also features some of the brand's latest TV tech and a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, you are getting one of the best performing panels out there.
Not only do you get 100-inches of TV, the sound system has been tuned by Devialet for a premium audio experience. And it supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.
The Hisense UR8S range uses an RGB Mini LED backlight that ensures colour saturation is accurate and rich, while black levels are deep thanks to the ability to turn off the many thousands of LEDs in small zones.
There's Freely on board, which gives you streaming access to the UK's biggest TV channels and on demand services without needing an aerial connection, while all the other streaming services are supported too.
Gamers will be especially pleased to learn that this series also features native 180Hz refresh rates and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro tech for super smooth play. And there are gaming specific features through the Game Bar – even a HDR Game mode.
Of course, if 100-inches is a little too large for your setup, there are great deals in the Currys sale for other sizes too. Just check out the below:
- 55-inch Hisense UR8S:
was £1,299, now £989
- 65-inch Hisense UR8S:
was £1,699, now £1,299
- 75-inch Hisense UR8S:
was £2,799, now £1,699
- 85-inch Hisense UR8S:
was £2,999, now £2,499
As with most Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales, Currys deals end on Tuesday 1 December 2026 so you'll need to be quick to take advantage.
You can also see more TV and streaming deals right here.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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