If you're looking to supersize your home entertainment setup, this deal has your name written all over it. Hisense's crazy big 100-inch UR8S RGB Mini LED TV has an incredible £3,000 off in Currys' Black Friday sale.

That's a whole lot of TV for a whole lot of discount. And considering it also features some of the brand's latest TV tech and a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, you are getting one of the best performing panels out there.

The Hisense UR8S range uses an RGB Mini LED backlight that ensures colour saturation is accurate and rich, while black levels are deep thanks to the ability to turn off the many thousands of LEDs in small zones.

There's Freely on board, which gives you streaming access to the UK's biggest TV channels and on demand services without needing an aerial connection, while all the other streaming services are supported too.

Gamers will be especially pleased to learn that this series also features native 180Hz refresh rates and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro tech for super smooth play. And there are gaming specific features through the Game Bar – even a HDR Game mode.

Of course, if 100-inches is a little too large for your setup, there are great deals in the Currys sale for other sizes too. Just check out the below:

As with most Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales, Currys deals end on Tuesday 1 December 2026 so you'll need to be quick to take advantage.

You can also see more TV and streaming deals right here.