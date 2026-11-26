Amazon's had a busy past few months in terms of hardware, even if it hasn't necessarily generated quite the same fanfare as something like the iPhone Duo. Not content with just revamping its entire Kindle lineup with new designs and materials, it's also upended how it approaches tablets.

The Fire tablets of old were generally extremely affordable, but often underpowered and running versions of Android so old that you were restricted in what apps you could even use. Those days are gone, with its new lineup of Alexa Tablets pushing forward in a way more premium direction.

Having tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro in depth, I found that the only real downside to these new devices are their prices – but Black Friday is here to save the day. All three of Amazon's new Alexa tablets have huge deals, making them far more affordable. Crucially, I don't think they'll hit these prices again in a long, long time due to memory price rises, so I'd grab one now or risk regretting it in a few months.

Save £100 Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The smallest of Amazon's tablets gets the biggest discount of the lot, with half of its price erased in this magnificent discount. You get a superb little tablet, eminently portable and with a lovely range of colours to choose from. It's a great little iPad Mini alternative, for about a sixth of the price.

Save £120 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was £289.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Upgrade to the Alexa Tablet 11 and you get a big boost in power and a much sharper display (at 2.5K), which makes this the best choice if you want a media tablet for travelling or lounging at home. It's thin, slick and extremely well-made, which is hard to argue with when you get £120 off.

Save £120 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was £449.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Amazon's most powerful tablet ever, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is a wonder, undercutting the iPad range while delivering comparable capabilities. It's got a terrific display, and for an extra £10 right now you can add the Nanomatte coating that makes it super anti-reflective, which is really useful.

These tablets have ripped up the rulebook that Amazon used to play by, and they're really strong contenders if you're in the market for a tablet that doesn't break the bank. That is, until they go back up to their normal prices – so don't hang around, because these deals will likely be gone in a matter of days.