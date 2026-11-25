Amazon’s Kindle sale is now live – 3 discount Kindle deals I’d recommend, having tested the full range
Whatever size you want, there's a deal right now
Black Friday week is upon us, and as I write this there are in fact just a couple of days left to go before the big day itself. Right on cue, of course, there are deals literally everywhere right now, with the main challenge being how to sift through them all with any proper plan.
If you're in the market for a Kindle, you've chosen the right time, though, because Amazon's actually kept things relatively sane for once. Rather than discounting every single model it's ever made, it has a tighter selection of offers right now. That's made it easier than in previous years for me to pick out three absolute highlights for you.
Below, you'll find the three Kindle deals I'd rubber-stamp with my approval this Black Friday. The amount you'll save varies quite a lot, but any of the three would be a great little purchase, in my opinion.
This year, I think the new standard Kindle is the standout deal, out of the whole range. Amazon's price hikes made this gorgeous new model hard to stomach, but this deal basically erases that problem.
You get a phenomenal little e-reader, at a diminutive size that might actually be the most convenient of the lot. It's got a really impressive, sharp screen, and a backlight to help you read in all conditions.
Plus, the new design makes it thinner and lighter, which is quite a big deal given it was already impressive on both fronts. The only things missing are warmer backlight options and waterproofing, which is where the Paperwhite comes in.
The Paperwhite is traditionally the Kindle that I've landed on as being the best in the lineup, and that was very much true with this 2024 revision.
I gave it a five-star review back at launch, and stand by it now – it's a brilliant bit of hardware that's aged really nicely. You get incredible responsive page-turning, great brightness and colour temperature options for its screen, and it's all waterproof, to boot.
Since this is the 2024 model, it's on an older design, but I don't think there's that much between the models, and this discount is big enough to knock the 2026 version out of contention for now.
The Colorsoft was something of a revolution when it arrived in 2024, bringing colour to the Kindle's screen for the first time.
It's basically a Paperwhite when you're reading normal books, but if you need to get colour for a graphic novel, comic or any other type of content, it's there and available.
While I love the Paperwhite, right now this means you only have to spend £10 more to get this upgrade, and at that price I'd say it would be worth it for most of us. That said, be prepared for the colours to be a little washed-out and pastel – this is still e-ink, and the progress toward vivid colours will take time!
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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