Black Friday week is upon us, and as I write this there are in fact just a couple of days left to go before the big day itself. Right on cue, of course, there are deals literally everywhere right now, with the main challenge being how to sift through them all with any proper plan.

If you're in the market for a Kindle, you've chosen the right time, though, because Amazon's actually kept things relatively sane for once. Rather than discounting every single model it's ever made, it has a tighter selection of offers right now. That's made it easier than in previous years for me to pick out three absolute highlights for you.

Below, you'll find the three Kindle deals I'd rubber-stamp with my approval this Black Friday. The amount you'll save varies quite a lot, but any of the three would be a great little purchase, in my opinion.

Save £30 Amazon Kindle (2026): was £134.99 now £104.99 at Amazon This year, I think the new standard Kindle is the standout deal, out of the whole range. Amazon's price hikes made this gorgeous new model hard to stomach, but this deal basically erases that problem. You get a phenomenal little e-reader, at a diminutive size that might actually be the most convenient of the lot. It's got a really impressive, sharp screen, and a backlight to help you read in all conditions. Plus, the new design makes it thinner and lighter, which is quite a big deal given it was already impressive on both fronts. The only things missing are warmer backlight options and waterproofing, which is where the Paperwhite comes in.

Save £65 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £199.99 now £134.99 at Amazon The Paperwhite is traditionally the Kindle that I've landed on as being the best in the lineup, and that was very much true with this 2024 revision. I gave it a five-star review back at launch, and stand by it now – it's a brilliant bit of hardware that's aged really nicely. You get incredible responsive page-turning, great brightness and colour temperature options for its screen, and it's all waterproof, to boot. Since this is the 2024 model, it's on an older design, but I don't think there's that much between the models, and this discount is big enough to knock the 2026 version out of contention for now.