There are a whole heap of ways you can quickly upgrade your TV's sound system, and getting a soundbar is basically the first big step. We highly recommend Sonos for that sort of upgrade, but once you've had a soundbar for a while, you're probably going to start hankering after even more power.

While surround sound speakers are a great option, I'd make sure to think about a less obvious addition that can make a huge difference if tuned right – a subwoofer. These chunky speakers sit on the ground in your room, pumping out bass and sub-bass to really fill out the bottom end of the audio spectrum.

Sonos has a fabulous one in the form of the Sub Mini, but it's frightfully expensive. Or, at least, it is when it's not Black Friday like today. Right now, there's a very tasty deal on it to make it a bit more approachable.

Save £90 Sonos Sub Mini: was £429 now £339 at Amazon The Sub Mini is probably the nicest-looking subwoofer on the market, but there's nothing Mini about the sound it puts out. It will have your room shaking, and ensure that you feel explosions and whoomphs in your chest – you'll wonder how you did without it, trust me.

I've got the Sonos Beam Ultra under my TV, along with a couple of Era 100s behind me when I'm watching, but I have a feeling that the Sub Mini would be the easiest thing to spot quickly if you turned it off. The amount of bass it brings to the table is something that basically no standalone soundbar can match.

That said, I can't pretend it's necessary – you won't die without it, but if you're looking to upgrade your audio setup, it's hard to overlook it at this price. It's also extremely rare to see it for any less than this deal, so you can be confident that you're getting it at a better price than the vast majority of other folks have paid, which is always nice.