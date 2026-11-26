I won't lie – there were long years in which I wouldn't have been able to tell you what a portable hotpost actually did. I knew that, in theory, it meant getting good signal no matter where you were, but only when I tried the Netgear Nighthawk M7 last year did I really realise the potential of the gadget.

Netgear's implementation means you have an eSIM that basically swaps between carriers automatically, so that you're almost never without coverage, even in surprisingly remote areas. It can be brilliant for long trips, but the one downside is that these hotspots are pricey.

That is, when it's not Black Friday. Right now, in honour of that monolithic sales event, there are a couple of fantastic Netgear hotspot deals that I want to point out for you. If you're a serious traveller, they could be worth the investment.

Save £102.50 Netgear Nighthawk M7 5G Portable WiFi Router: was £529.99 now £427.49 at Amazon I've used the M7, and it's a fantastic bit of kit. Once you set it up using Netgear's app, it's a cinch to get an eSIM connected and use it on trips. Keep the M7 in your backpack and you'll be able to enjoy a powerful Wi-Fi network wherever you go – and with over £100 off, it's never been this attractive before.

Save £151.01 Netgear Nighthawk M3 5G Portable WiFi Router: was £449 now £297.99 at Amazon While the M7 is more powerful and can sustain more devices at once, most of us would probably be completely fine with the slightly older M3, which is smaller and also quite a lot cheaper. This deal makes it actually quite approachable, and it's a great addition to any pro traveller's packing list. The key bit here is that it takes physical nanoSIM cards, though, rather than eSIMs.

For some context, I took the M7 on a trip into the northern parts of Tenerife last year, into areas where my phone repeatedly found no signal whatsoever. Netgear's eSIM, though, never dropped out, making it hugely helpful when we wanted to check maps or information.

That said, I can't pretend that Netgear doesn't charge an arm and a leg for its own eSIM offerings. It's therefore very useful and key that the M7 can also take third-party eSIMs, so that you can find your own deals and then load them up.