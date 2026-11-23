Depending on how much tech you've tested, it can be a little big nerve-jangling – you have to be confident that you've used enough of the competition to get the call right, even though it's very much a personal judgement. Still, while I've gone on the record many times about what I think the best gaming headsets, laptops and more are, I have less opportunity to talk about mice.

We don't give mice full reviews here at T3, not least because a lot of them are very similar to each other, but that doesn't mean I haven't used dozens of different ones in recent years. It says a lot, though, that only one has earned pride of place as my daily driver: the Logitech MX Master 4.

Right now, in case you somehow missed it, we're in the early stages of Black Friday week, and Logitech just put some great deals live. This is the pick for me: the best mouse in the world for work.

Save 16% Logitech MX Master 4: was £100.85 now £84.99 at Amazon This stunning mouse is so comfortable in the hand, has gorgeous ergonomics, brilliant quiet clicking, and is insanely precise. It's a dream to use, lasts for ages, and has a scroll wheel to die for, too.

I first tested the MX Master 4 a little over a year ago, and since then it's held down its place on my mousepad – although I will admit that I swap it out when I'm gaming on my PC, just for speed reasons.

For work, though, nothing I've tried comes particularly close to the MX Master series, and this is its crowning glory. Logitech has fixed the only issue with the line, which is that its rubber parts can sometimes age poorly over time. Now it's more plastic, and therefore has a way better shelf life under your hand.

One caveat I will throw out there is that this is a right-handed mouse. It's a shame that Logitech hasn't yet made a left-handed version, since this locks a whole heap of people out of using it comfortably, but maybe one will eventually arrive.

Regardless, this deal looks scrumptious, and it's probably set to last until early December. You never know when stock issues could derail that, though, so if you want a new mouse I'd jump sooner rather than later.