New MacBook Neo could be just months away, with a much faster processor and more RAM – if you're thinking of buying a new MacBook, consider this first
Reports suggest Apple will upgrade its entry-level MacBook soon
If you're thinking about buying a MacBook Neo for yourself or someone for Christmas, maybe check out this latest news first. Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade it in just a few months' time.
A new version of the MacBook Neo is tipped for release next March, which makes sense considering Apple's entry-level laptop was first introduced last spring. What's more, while it will continue to run on a smartphone processor, that'll be bumped up to the A19 Pro, it's said – the same chip that drives the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
According to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, the new model will also get a unified RAM boost – which is equally important. This is claimed to be rising from 8GB to 12GB, allowing for smoother operation during more intensive tasks.
He wrote in his latest Power On newsletter that the new MacBook Neo will launch alongside an upgraded entry-level iPad, iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a new MacBook Air.
We might even see new colours, he suggests: "The other thing I’ve heard is that Apple plans to refresh the MacBook Neo’s colours frequently," he revealed (via 9to5Mac).
The MacBook Neo has proved extremely popular since its launch in early March this year. Stock has even been difficult to find at times, even though it is less powerful than other MacBooks and suffered a price hike after the summer.
One reason is that Apple hasn't skimped on the form factor – making it feel premium while keeping it affordable (even with the price rise). It's a great laptop for those who don't need the extra grunt offered by Apple's latest silicon, and you can even still play light games on it.
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Also rumoured to be coming in the first half of 2027 are an OLED iPad Air, an iPad Pro upgrade and an iPhone Air 2. They might not appear until a bit later though.
Then, by next September, we could see the 20th anniversary iPhone with a major redesign and the iPhone Duo 2 – maybe even Apple's first smart glasses.
The Cupertino giant's certainly not going to let up on its release momentum now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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