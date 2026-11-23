In Summary A new MacBook Neo could arrive in March 2027.

It's claimed that it will get a bump up in processing.

RAM is also expected to rise, from 8GB to 12GB.

If you're thinking about buying a MacBook Neo for yourself or someone for Christmas, maybe check out this latest news first. Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade it in just a few months' time.

A new version of the MacBook Neo is tipped for release next March, which makes sense considering Apple's entry-level laptop was first introduced last spring. What's more, while it will continue to run on a smartphone processor, that'll be bumped up to the A19 Pro, it's said – the same chip that drives the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, the new model will also get a unified RAM boost – which is equally important. This is claimed to be rising from 8GB to 12GB, allowing for smoother operation during more intensive tasks.

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He wrote in his latest Power On newsletter that the new MacBook Neo will launch alongside an upgraded entry-level iPad, iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a new MacBook Air.

We might even see new colours, he suggests: "The other thing I’ve heard is that Apple plans to refresh the MacBook Neo’s colours frequently," he revealed (via 9to5Mac).

The MacBook Neo has proved extremely popular since its launch in early March this year. Stock has even been difficult to find at times, even though it is less powerful than other MacBooks and suffered a price hike after the summer.

One reason is that Apple hasn't skimped on the form factor – making it feel premium while keeping it affordable (even with the price rise). It's a great laptop for those who don't need the extra grunt offered by Apple's latest silicon, and you can even still play light games on it.

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Also rumoured to be coming in the first half of 2027 are an OLED iPad Air, an iPad Pro upgrade and an iPhone Air 2. They might not appear until a bit later though.

Then, by next September, we could see the 20th anniversary iPhone with a major redesign and the iPhone Duo 2 – maybe even Apple's first smart glasses.

The Cupertino giant's certainly not going to let up on its release momentum now.