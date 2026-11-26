In Summary A redesigned, OLED MacBook Air could arrive in late 2027.

We'll see a standard M6 model first, though.

It's likely to launch alongside the MacBook Neo 2 next spring.

We’ve seen a lot of Apple launches this year, from the first folding iPhone to the first touchscreen Mac. And earlier in 2026, we got the MacBook Air with a processor bump to the M5. However, unlike the latest MacBook Pro, it retained the notch at the top of its screen and there is definitely no light-up logo to be seen on its lid.

Thankfully, the latest rumour from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On podcast, picked up by MacRumors, suggests that the MacBook Air might receive another refresh with the M6 processor in early 2027, alongside an update to the popular MacBook Neo.

That model isn’t expected to be redesigned either, but if Gurman’s predictions prove accurate, you might be better off waiting a little longer if your current laptop allows.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

When might we see a MacBook Air with OLED?

In his podcast, Gurman said: “MacBook Air is Apple's most popular computer, and they need to keep it very fresh. And so my anticipation is 2027, 2028 is when we're going to get the big MacBook Air overhaul. And I think OLED will be part of that conversation.”

Given it’s taken this long to get OLED on the top-of-the-range MacBook Pro, waiting a year or so for it to filter down to Apple’s mid-range model actually seems pretty fast by comparison, though nothing is confirmed yet, of course.

The Apple expert has previously suggested a 2028 timeline for OLED on the MacBook Air, but it’s not clear whether he’s suddenly being optimistic or has a source suggesting he move that prediction up.

For now, the MacBook Air has an M5 processor and an LCD display, but it’s still a powerful laptop and a great buy for many users.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’d love to see OLED appear on it in the near future, along with an illuminated logo, but it looks like we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed and likely see one more small update between the current model and an OLED MacBook Air.