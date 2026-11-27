It's quite a rarity for me to look back on a year of laptop releases and confirm that the one I loved the most didn't even get a five-star review, but here we are. Dell's revision of the XPS 13 was the most beautiful laptop I handled this year, and I loved my time with it, but the pricing it arrived with made it extremely challenging to recommend.

This isn't a laptop that should cost over £1,000, in my view, if it's to carve out a proper share of the market. It's therefore lucky that we're flush in the middle of Black Friday, since that gives Dell the chance to at least partly put its pricing right.

In honour of this, the biggest sales event of the year, it's put live a welcome discount on the XPS 13 that brings it down to £909. I'm way more comfortable with that price, even if it's still higher than I'd hoped when I first saw the laptop at Computex.

Save £167 Dell XPS 13 (2026): was £1,076 now £909 at dell.com The XPS 13 is so slim, lightweight and compact that I basically guarantee you'll be blown away when you first unbox it. It's the most elegant little laptop I've used in ages, and I think it would be a perfect companion for flexible workers, students and professionals alike.

The laptop's incredibly small and entirely metallic in its build, which makes it feel impressively premium in the hand. Its size also means it's pretty much the most easily packed laptop I've used in 2026, fitting into even the smallest of backpacks and laptop sleeves.

It's powered by a solid Intel Core 5 320 processor, and you get 512GB of SSD space along with 16GB of RAM. It has a lovely little 13-inch display, too, running at 2560x1600 resolution with a touchscreen to make things more responsive, and at 120Hz for extreme smoothness.

The machine doesn't come with a power supply, but since it charges via USB-C, that's not the biggest issue, in my view – at least in the context of this deal.

And it's a great deal, all told, on the laptop that's still tugging at my heartstrings months on from testing it. This is a great chance to get it for a fairer price than normal, so don't let it slip by.