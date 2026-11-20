In the seven-plus years that I've been working in tech journalism, I've tested more gaming headsets than I can easily count. That's left me with as keen an understanding of the best headsets on the market as anyone I've met, and I've made it no secret that I think SteelSeries is perched right at the top.

Its headsets not only sound brilliant, but they're also consistently super comfortable, which I actually think is just as important in the long run. These are headsets that you'll wear for countless hours if you're a big gamer, after all, and right now we're all bingeing GTA 6 in long sittings, too.

So, it looks like pretty great timing that the Black Friday sales are here just as the game launches, to offer up the two best headsets that SteelSeries makes, each with a really healthy discount to make your mind up.

Save £126 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was £599.99 now £473.99 at Amazon The best headset I've ever used, the Arctis Nova Elite is a cut above everything else, with astounding sound and build quality – and a stonking price to match. This huge £126 discount sees it hit a new low, albeit it's still an ultra-premium choice. I really do love it, though, and use it every day.

Save £70 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon For those who want a near-perfect experience but can't quite stomach the Elite's pricing, the Nova Pro Omni is perfect. It's a five-star wonder that works with every console, can mix audio, and is insanely comfortable. All of that while providing brilliant, precise sound – what's not to love?

If you're curious about either of these headsets and want to learn more about them in detail, your best bet is to check out my full, scored reviews of each one.

I tested the Arctis Nova Elite a little more than a year ago, and have continued to use it as my daily headset ever since, which is no wonder given how premium it is. Pretty much its only drawback is that full price.

The Arctis Nova Pro Omni, meanwhile, arrived earlier this year, and impressed me hugely – it's sat atop our guide to the best headsets, thanks to the fusion of features and pricing that it brings.