Shopping for some new headphones can be a stressful process – after all, there are countless out there on the market, and the average standard has become uncomfortably high. From sound quality to noise cancellation, the average high-end headphones are now frankly brilliant.

So, it might be smart to look for a brand that's doing something different, if you want a more niche experience that isn't mirrored by every single major headphone-maker, and I'd say Nothing fits the bill. This UK-based brand has been ripping up the rules of design for a good few years now.

It recently released its first truly high-end headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, but I think the smart money is actually on its older, mid-range offering – the standard Headphone (1). A tasty deal on Amazon right now, as part of its Black Friday sale, makes that even more true than usual.

Save £30 Nothing Headphone (1): was £179 now £149 at Amazon This is a pretty excellent little deal on some already excellent headphones, and having used these and their Pro sibling extensively, there's no doubt that I'd prioritise the value offered by these headphones over their more expensive relation.

The crucial thing about the Nothing Headphone (1) is that it has basically the best controls ever put on some headphones, in my opinion. Nothing genuinely innovated here, adding a roller button for volume control and play/pause, along with a rocker that lets you skip through tracks intuitively.

With a tactile on/off switch to add to the party and a couple more buttons for functionality, it adds up to a brilliant case study in user convenience, and I love how it shook things up.

On top of that, the sound quality you get for the price is genuinely great, and the ANC is extremely creditable, too. That all means that this deal (knocking a good £30 off) is a hard one to pass up if you need some new headphones. These ones have a design that will make you stand out from the crowd, and some features that'll make you glad to have grabbed them.