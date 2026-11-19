Black Friday is shaping up to be a good time to pick up an Insta360 camera, especially if you've been eyeing up the brand's more unusual ways of capturing footage.

The company's 2026 sale includes discounts across much of its camera range, including the excellent X5 360 camera and the Flow 2 Pro smartphone gimbal.

Shop the Insta360 Black Friday Sale

There are also tempting offers on Insta360's smaller cameras, including the wearable GO Ultra and the GoPro-esque Leica-co-engineered Ace Pro 2.

And if you're interested in something that flies, Insta360-incubated drone company Antigravity is joining the Black Friday action with a sizeable discount on its brand-new A1 Follow Me Bundle.

Save 20% Insta360 X5 Standard Bundle: was $549.99 now $439.99 at store.insta360.com The arrival of the X6 makes the X5 an even more appealing purchase. It still shoots excellent 8K 360-degree footage, features user-replaceable lenses and lets you reframe shots afterwards. If you're an adventurous filmmaker, this is a tempting option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Insta360 GO Ultra Standard Bundle: was $449.99 now $359.99 at store.insta360.com The GO Ultra is one of my favourite concepts in Insta360's range, with a tiny, magnetically mounted camera that captures 4K footage without needing to hold anything. It's particularly useful for recording running, cycling and everyday adventures from unusual perspectives. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Insta360 Flow 2 Pro Standard Bundle: was $159.99 now $114.99 at store.insta360.com The Flow 2 Pro turns your smartphone into a capable filming setup, with three-axis stabilisation and intelligent subject tracking. It even has a built-in tripod! Apple DockKit compatibility makes it especially useful for iPhone owners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle: was $799 now $599 at antigravity.tech Antigravity's unusual 8K 360-degree drone is even more interesting in its Follow Me configuration. The bundle includes Watch and Ring Remotes for GPS-powered subject tracking, allowing the drone to capture outdoor adventures without traditional hands-on piloting. Read more Read less ▼