Insta360 is taking on GoPro and DJI this Black Friday with $110 off its 8K 360 camera, discounts on its latest gimbals and a massive $200 saving on Antigravity's follow-me drone
Big savings on tiny cameras and seriously clever drones
Black Friday is shaping up to be a good time to pick up an Insta360 camera, especially if you've been eyeing up the brand's more unusual ways of capturing footage.
The company's 2026 sale includes discounts across much of its camera range, including the excellent X5 360 camera and the Flow 2 Pro smartphone gimbal.
Shop the Insta360 Black Friday Sale
There are also tempting offers on Insta360's smaller cameras, including the wearable GO Ultra and the GoPro-esque Leica-co-engineered Ace Pro 2.
And if you're interested in something that flies, Insta360-incubated drone company Antigravity is joining the Black Friday action with a sizeable discount on its brand-new A1 Follow Me Bundle.
The arrival of the X6 makes the X5 an even more appealing purchase. It still shoots excellent 8K 360-degree footage, features user-replaceable lenses and lets you reframe shots afterwards. If you're an adventurous filmmaker, this is a tempting option.
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If you're into GoPros, this Insta360 deal is for you. The Ace Pro 2 combines 8K recording with a Leica-co-engineered lens and a flip-up touchscreen that's great for vlogging. Its excellent low-light capabilities are another highlight, and this bundle includes a second battery.
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The GO Ultra is one of my favourite concepts in Insta360's range, with a tiny, magnetically mounted camera that captures 4K footage without needing to hold anything. It's particularly useful for recording running, cycling and everyday adventures from unusual perspectives.
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The Flow 2 Pro turns your smartphone into a capable filming setup, with three-axis stabilisation and intelligent subject tracking. It even has a built-in tripod! Apple DockKit compatibility makes it especially useful for iPhone owners.
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Antigravity's unusual 8K 360-degree drone is even more interesting in its Follow Me configuration. The bundle includes Watch and Ring Remotes for GPS-powered subject tracking, allowing the drone to capture outdoor adventures without traditional hands-on piloting.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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