GoPro has joined the Black Friday shopping frenzy with substantial discounts on its action cameras, but one deal in particular caught my attention. The GoPro MAX2, the company's flagship 360-degree action camera, has received a massive £180 price cut, dropping from £449 to £269.

Shop GoPro's Black Friday sale

Unlike conventional action cameras, the MAX2 records everything around it using two lenses, producing 8K 360-degree footage that you can reframe afterwards. This means you can record a mountain bike descent, for example, and decide later whether to show the trail ahead, your reaction or the scenery passing by.

GoPro has equipped the camera with its Max HyperSmooth stabilisation and 360-degree Horizon Lock to keep footage smooth and level even when the camera bounces around on uneven terrain.

It can record footage in 4K at up to 100fps in 360 mode and take 360-degree photos at 29MP. The GoPro MAX2 has a replaceable lens system, letting you swap damaged lenses without replacing the entire device.

The camera is waterproof to five metres and includes an Enduro battery designed to maintain performance in colder conditions, both useful for year-round outdoor adventures.

At £269, the MAX2 becomes a considerably more tempting proposition for anyone who's been curious about filming in 360 degrees but hasn't wanted to commit flagship-camera money.

The MAX2 isn't the only GoPro camera getting the Black Friday treatment. If you'd prefer a more conventional action camera, the GoPro HERO13 Black is down to £369 from £399, and the older HERO12 Black has received a more substantial £70 reduction, bringing it to £279.

At the more affordable end of the range, the tiny GoPro HERO is available for £169 instead of £199, offering 4K recording in an 86g body.