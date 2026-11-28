There was broad expectation that the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – the year's biggest sales weekend, which is underway now – would bring some big PlayStation 5 discounts.
People were waiting and then... wait, what? No PS5 stock to be found! That's why my colleague is running a PlayStation 5 live stock tracker, as the product is so thin on the ground in the UK.
Indeed, rather than seeing discounts, many retailers have hiked their prices, or put together bundles with additional peripherals and games instead of selling the console on its own.
The final scraps of stock have been fought over in recent days, so your chances of buying one for a sensible price ahead of Christmas are now very slim, unfortunately. Here's what we've found out there:
Best PS5 deal
Note: Due 15-29 January 2027.
You won't get it before Christmas, and Sony is only accepting leasing buy-ins at present, but the current next stock expectation has been set – for next year.
Best PS5 Pro deal
And what of the PlayStation 5 Pro? That console, my friends, has long been out of stock – and there's no word just yet on when fresh stock will arrive.
I don't endorse it by any means, as the price is basically double the RRP, but it's one of the only sources where you can actually buy a PS5 Pro.
Yesterday, Sony had refurbished stock, but that sold out quickly! No surprises there.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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