There was broad expectation that the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – the year's biggest sales weekend, which is underway now – would bring some big PlayStation 5 discounts.

People were waiting and then... wait, what? No PS5 stock to be found! That's why my colleague is running a PlayStation 5 live stock tracker, as the product is so thin on the ground in the UK.

Indeed, rather than seeing discounts, many retailers have hiked their prices, or put together bundles with additional peripherals and games instead of selling the console on its own.

The final scraps of stock have been fought over in recent days, so your chances of buying one for a sensible price ahead of Christmas are now very slim, unfortunately. Here's what we've found out there:

Best PS5 deal

Best PS5 Pro deal

And what of the PlayStation 5 Pro? That console, my friends, has long been out of stock – and there's no word just yet on when fresh stock will arrive.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: £1,384.99 at Amazon I don't endorse it by any means, as the price is basically double the RRP, but it's one of the only sources where you can actually buy a PS5 Pro. Yesterday, Sony had refurbished stock, but that sold out quickly! No surprises there.