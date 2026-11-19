If you're late to the GTA VI race – and I'm sure plenty of people will be looking to the coming weekend to buy the game, given the rave reviews – then you need to know about its space requirements.

I downloaded the game when my boxed copy arrived earlier this week. But you need 212GB of space available on your PlayStation 5, which I most certainly did not – and that required some offloading.

Fortunately, I'd previously installed a PS5-compatible SSD drive – here's a step-by-step on how – where I could offset the excess installs from my PlayStation's main drive. It's easy to do in the console's settings, so that part is no problem.

If you don't have enough storage, however, then you're going to want to buy a compatible SSD (with heatsink). But it has to be fast enough to pass Sony Computer Entertainment's threshold for seamless performance (5,500MB/s minimum – higher recommended).

Fortunately, the best Black Friday sales have now started – indeed, Amazon's began today, Thursday 19 November – and among the deals are various compatible drives. I've picked out three that are worthy of the task, each available at a lower price:

Best PS5 SSD upgrades for GTA VI:

Save 15% Lexar EQ790 w/ Heatsink – 1TB: was £199 now £169 at Amazon Be quick on this one, as it's an Amazon 'Lightning Deal' and is already 10% claimed since going live this morning. This Lexar SSD can hit 7000MB/s read and 5000MB/s write speeds, with the former surpassing the minimum threshold by a strong margin. The required heatsink feature is part of this package, too, so this M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe card won't overheat thanks to advanced cooling.

Save 20% Lexar EQ790 SSD: was £99 now £79 at Amazon Don't want so much storage, how about a 512GB option? While this Lexar doesn't officially have a heatsink, it runs cool enough to be a PS5-compatible card. The price has never been lower, either, which in this day and age is almost impossible – so it's a great buy if you're a less frequent gamer and don't want to pay for the extra. Its 6,400MB/s read speed is the slower of the three cards on this page, as is the 2900MB/s write speed, but the former is ample for the PlayStation 5's requirements.

Save 14% Samsung 990 PRO w/ Heatsink – 1TB: was £303.16 now £260.10 at Amazon This one's more expensive than the Lexar for the simple reason that it has faster read and write speeds. Some will wish to pay more for that performance boost. Note: there's a promotional discount box to tick on Amazon to reduce the price by £43.06, bringing it to the level as advertised. Want a 2TB drive? That's on offer too, but will set you back £429.97 – which is pound-for-pound more cost-effective, despite being an undeniably large sum!