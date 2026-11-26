Arcade1Up may have switched owners in recent times, but that hasn't hampered the quality of its arcade cabinets. The officially licensed coin-op reissues are still amongst the best around and you can often find some amazing deals on them during big sales periods.

This Black Friday is no exception. There are plenty of discounts on Arcade1Up machines to be found, although few are as good as this one I saw tucked away on UK retailer Game's website.

The full-size machine includes all the buttons you'll need, as well as an authentic arcade joystick, plus a trackball for use with some of the games – such as Missile Command and Centipede.

There are 14 Atari arcade classics preinstalled, representing some of the best games available in the 1970s and 80s. You can see the full list below:

Akka Arrh

Asteroids

Asteroids Deluxe

Centipede

Crystal Castles

Gravitar

Liberator

Lunar Lander

Major Havoc

Millipede

Missile Command

Space Duel (1P)

Super Breakout

Tempest

You also get an additional 50 games from Atari's console catalogue, all originally released for the Atari 2600 (VCS).

There is some assembly required but it's as easy as an IKEA flatpack, and there are dual speakers included for a bombastic audio experience.

Amazon also has some great Arcade1Up deals in its Black Friday Week sale, including the Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade Machine.

Also, if you don't quite have the room for an arcade-sized machine, there are several deals on Numskull's excellent Quarter Arcades replicas. They are fully working arcade cabinets but a quarter of the size of the original.