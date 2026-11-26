This premium arcade machine deal comes with 64 classic retro games and 17-inch display – all with a staggering £300 off!
Arcade1Up cabinets are superbly built and fully licensed – and this is surely the best deal this Black Friday
Arcade1Up may have switched owners in recent times, but that hasn't hampered the quality of its arcade cabinets. The officially licensed coin-op reissues are still amongst the best around and you can often find some amazing deals on them during big sales periods.
This Black Friday is no exception. There are plenty of discounts on Arcade1Up machines to be found, although few are as good as this one I saw tucked away on UK retailer Game's website.
Save more than £300 on this celebration of Atari's 50th anniversary. You get 14 retro arcade games and 50 Atari console classics playable on the coin-op's 17-inch display, with both joystick and trackball controls included.
The full-size machine includes all the buttons you'll need, as well as an authentic arcade joystick, plus a trackball for use with some of the games – such as Missile Command and Centipede.
There are 14 Atari arcade classics preinstalled, representing some of the best games available in the 1970s and 80s. You can see the full list below:
- Akka Arrh
- Asteroids
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Gravitar
- Liberator
- Lunar Lander
- Major Havoc
- Millipede
- Missile Command
- Space Duel (1P)
- Super Breakout
- Tempest
You also get an additional 50 games from Atari's console catalogue, all originally released for the Atari 2600 (VCS).
There is some assembly required but it's as easy as an IKEA flatpack, and there are dual speakers included for a bombastic audio experience.
Amazon also has some great Arcade1Up deals in its Black Friday Week sale, including the Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade Machine.
As well as Pac-Man and several sequels, this machine includes Galaga, Galaxian and DigDug amongst its 14 arcade classics.
Also, if you don't quite have the room for an arcade-sized machine, there are several deals on Numskull's excellent Quarter Arcades replicas. They are fully working arcade cabinets but a quarter of the size of the original.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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