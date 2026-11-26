The world of gaming hardware has become a complicated one to navigate in the last two years, largely because of the non-stop price hikes that the memory crisis have brought around to basically every bit of kit with a RAM stick somewhere inside it.

That's made for some ferociously expensive new PC gaming handhelds, in particular, with basically all of those launched this year breaching the £1000 mark either at launch or shortly after. So, imagine my surprise when I found this deal on Amazon today – knocking £120 off the great Asus ROG Xbox Ally and bringing it down to a genuinely reasonable price.

It's part of the ongoing Black Friday shebang, which means it'll probably only last a matter of a few days, so be sure to check it out if you're in the market for a new handheld.

Save £120 Asus ROG Xbox Ally: was £499.99 now £379.99 at Amazon The standard Xbox Ally is a really capable little handheld, especially if you're not hoping to play the GTA 6 port the day it releases. For smaller games, indie titles and older backlog lists, it's a brilliant machine, with a great display and comfortable ergonomics – and this price is the best it's been in a very long time.

In fact, this is actually the cheapest price that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally has ever hit – a little over a year since it released. It's always nice to know that you're getting literally the best deal on a product ever, and that's a box that's ticked this time around.

The Xbox Ally is, unsurprisingly, familiar if you've held a recent Xbox controller, with the same buttons, layout and triggers – but sandwiched between its two halves you'll find a 7-inch Full HD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate IPS display. That refresh rate means that games can be incredibly smooth when tuned right, and it's amazing for quick titles.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset, it's no longer on the bleeding edge of what's doable in a portable form factor. That said, you'll have to pay more than twice this price, if not three times it, to get that level of boost, so I'd say you should still be very happy with the power you'll find.