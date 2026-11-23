It's Black Friday week and that, finally, has meant the first Switch 2 deals have come to pass. That's great news if you've been holding out on buying Nintendo's console.
While GTA 6 fever is currently high, that adults-only game won't suit the whole family – which is where Switch Sports Resort comes into play, here at a massively reduced price.
I had tonnes of fun playing the virtual sports title. It's got everything from bowling (from the original Wii era for some nostalgia ) to thumb wrestling, skateboarding and more.
You could buy the Switch 2 with no game in the sales for £389. Pay a mere £10 more and you get Sports Resort in the bundle – which is what makes it such a great deal.
The full-priced game was £41.99 when it launched back in October of this year, so you're cutting the majority of that price out in this deal bundle.
Now, it's not the cheapest that the Switch 2 has ever been – that happened during Prime Day earlier this year – but it is by far the best you'll find in the current sales.
I don't expect that the console-only £354.99 price will return, given the pressures of memory cost in the industry at the moment – products are increasing in price, if anything.
I've found the Switch 2 to be my go-to staple for gaming since its launch. With the recent Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake absolutely smashing it out of the park, 2026 is a very good year to own one.
Sure, Grand Theft Auto 6 chatter isn't going to stop for some time yet, but you'll never get that game on the Switch 2 anyway – so enjoy the first-party exclusives that Nintendo offers, which can't be enjoyed anywhere else.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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