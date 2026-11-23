It's Black Friday week and that, finally, has meant the first Switch 2 deals have come to pass. That's great news if you've been holding out on buying Nintendo's console.

While GTA 6 fever is currently high, that adults-only game won't suit the whole family – which is where Switch Sports Resort comes into play, here at a massively reduced price.

I had tonnes of fun playing the virtual sports title. It's got everything from bowling (from the original Wii era for some nostalgia ) to thumb wrestling, skateboarding and more.

Now, it's not the cheapest that the Switch 2 has ever been – that happened during Prime Day earlier this year – but it is by far the best you'll find in the current sales.

I don't expect that the console-only £354.99 price will return, given the pressures of memory cost in the industry at the moment – products are increasing in price, if anything.

I've found the Switch 2 to be my go-to staple for gaming since its launch. With the recent Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake absolutely smashing it out of the park, 2026 is a very good year to own one.

Sure, Grand Theft Auto 6 chatter isn't going to stop for some time yet, but you'll never get that game on the Switch 2 anyway – so enjoy the first-party exclusives that Nintendo offers, which can't be enjoyed anywhere else.