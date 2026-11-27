When Acer debuted its Predator Atlas handhelds at the start of this year, it provided quite a boost for those of us who pay attention to the PC gaming handheld market. The more big brands that participate in this area, the better, I'd say – and Acer's return to the space was quite a showy one.

With Intel's latest G3 chips on board, the Predator Atlas 7 and 8 are hugely powerful little machines, which also opened them up to prices that were a little hard to stomach, especially once hikes came into effect. Now, though, it's Black Friday, and for a very (very) limited time you can secure either of the two sizes with a welcome discount.

Crucially, you also get a whole heap of freebies with them. I'm linking to Currys, where the prices are stable, but once you've bought your handheld, you'll be able to register it with both Acer and Intel to get some great extras, which I'll detail below these deals!

Save £100 Acer Predator Atlas 8 (G3 Extreme, 1TB): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Currys I'm starting with the most powerful and expensive of the Atlas family because it's the only one that gives you the Intel Arc G3 Extreme, the most powerful version of Intel's amazing handheld chip. It's so efficient and can run even recent games at genuinely baffling settings, making this one of the most powerful handhelds ever released, and giving it a huge amount of futureproofing potential.

Save £100 Acer Predator Atlas 8 (G3, 512GB): was £1,099 now £999 at Currys The step-down version of the Atlas 8 is still terrific, though, even with half the storage and the slightly less overpowered Arc G3. It's really a lovely handheld, and the normal G3 is still more than enough to get games running super smoothly – it just doesn't have quite the same overhead. This is an even better deal perecentage-wise, though.

Save £100 Acer Predator Atlas 7 (G3, 512GB): was £899 now £799 at Currys The best deal of the lot in terms of percentage is on the smaller Atlas 7, which actually is the best size in my opinion. It's easier to hold and pack, but still has the performance potential of the Arc G3, and just as much storage as the Atlas 8.

All three of these discounts are really quite striking, and they're all likely to look even better when memory prices continue to skyrocket in 2027. I wouldn't bet against the RRPs of the various Atlas models going up further.

Back to those extra freebies, though. Firstly, Intel will give you two free games when you register your device, and you get to choose from a list of seven, including recent highlights like Star Wars: Galactic Racer, but also upcoming titles such as Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Total War: Warhammer 40,000.

Acer, meanwhile, has its own bundle that it'll send you when you register your device. It includes a dock for playing the handheld on a bigger screen, a 100W GaN Fast Charger for powering it up more quickly, a controller, an extended warranty and even an NVMe SSD enclosure for extra connectable storage.

That's quite the pair of offers, so buying at this point and registering in good order can make this a seriously delectable deal overall. Be warned, though – it'll only last through the weekend, and I wouldn't be surprised if stock disappeared very quickly, so grab this ASAP to avoid disappointment.