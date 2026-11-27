When I cast my mind back over the last half-decade or so of tech products that I've tested, which generally covers anything that's still available to buy today, there are very few devices that I think are pretty much perfect. One that always springs to mind on that side, though, is the AirPods Pro 3.

I'm convinced that nobody can quite beat Apple when it comes to earbuds, and while that's a little subjective given AirPods Pro have always fit my ears really nicely, it's also based on a lot of testing over the years. I bought my AirPods Pro 3, upgrading from a pair of first-generation ones, and I've never looked back.

Right now, you can beat me on the pricing side of things, thanks to a great little Black Friday deal.

Save £63.02 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon Apple's phenomenal earbuds are less expensive than usual thanks to this welcome £63 discount. Given that I think they're a brilliant purchase at full price, that makes them literally unbeatable, and there's pretty much nothing I would change about them if given the chance.

These earbuds are pretty much peerless if you're on multiple Apple devices – the speed with which they swap between them is amazing, every single time it happens. It makes going out for a run a seamless process with an Apple Watch, or taking a call on your phone while watching a video on your laptop super easy.

Plus, they're impressively durable. Mine recently went in the washing machine for a good 20 minutes before I realised and rescued them, and since drying them out I've had no issues with them. That doesn't mean I recommend dunking them, but it's an advert for Apple's build quality.

You probably don't have long to enjoy this discount, either – Apple can be quick to yank down deals when Black Friday ends, so don't be slow to take advantage.