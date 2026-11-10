HOVERAir's new camera wants to replace your DJI drone and Osmo Pocket, and its CEO told me why he thinks that's the future

HOVERAir's most ambitious camera yet is finally available, and it's yet another example of the company's approach to filling gaps in the market we didn't know existed.

The HOVERAir VERSA is a handheld 4K gimbal camera, like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, that transforms into an autonomous drone by attaching a pair of wings.

It's an intriguing proposition, especially for content creators who already travel with multiple cameras, but why did HOVERAir decide to combine these two categories in the first place?

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I spoke to MQ Wang, co-founder and CEO of HOVERAir, about the thinking behind VERSA, the compromises involved in its development, and why he believes modular cameras could be the future of content creation.

Why carry two cameras?

According to Wang, the idea for VERSA came directly from feedback from existing HOVERAir users, many of whom were already combining the company's flying cameras with traditional handheld devices.

"People loved getting a third-person aerial shot without a drone pilot or a crew," he explained. "But the self-flying cameras were only part of their kit."

(Image credit: HOVERAir)

Users would launch their HOVERAir devices to capture dramatic aerial footage before returning to their phones or gimbal cameras for everything else.

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"The question quickly became: why should those be separate tools?"

VERSA attempts to answer that question with a compact camera weighing just 163g in handheld mode, increasing to 230g when its detachable flight system is installed.

It features a three-axis mechanical gimbal, a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 4K recording at up to 60fps and 10-bit H-Log recording.

(Image credit: HOVERAir)

HOVERAir also claims up to 17.5 stops of dynamic range, although Wang clarified that this figure was measured internally at a signal-to-noise ratio of one, meaning actual performance will vary depending on the shooting conditions.

Wang acknowledges that the modular design required compromises, particularly when it came to weight. VERSA is noticeably heavier than HOVERAir's existing X1 models, although its removable battery promises up to three hours (!) of handheld recording.

The camera that thinks for you

Beyond the hardware, HOVERAir is betting heavily on computational photography and intelligent framing.

VERSA features AI-assisted composition in handheld mode and automatic framing in flight, powered by a custom processor capable of up to 50 TFLOPS of computing power.

The flying camera also offers more than ten automated flight modes, subject tracking, and gesture controls, letting you adjust framing without physically operating the device.

One particularly interesting addition is 3D Worlds, which allows VERSA to fly around a subject and reconstruct the captured scene as a three-dimensional environment.

(Image credit: HOVERAir)

However, an important distinction separates autonomous filming from truly autonomous navigation.

"VERSA doesn't feature any active obstacle avoidance, so it is important that users stay aware of their surroundings," Wang admitted.

Its automated flight modes follow predefined movements or track subjects rather than independently navigating around obstacles, something potential buyers should consider when filming around trees, buildings or other hazards.

One camera for everything?

Wang doesn't necessarily believe modular cameras will replace every specialised device, but he sees a future where different camera categories become increasingly interconnected.

"We believe the bigger opportunity is removing the trade-offs consumers have traditionally had to make between portability, image quality, and creative freedom," he explained.

It's an interesting argument at a time when dedicated action cameras, pocket gimbals and autonomous drones are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Whether the VERSA can bridge the gap between handheld and aerial filming without sacrificing performance remains to be seen. It’s certainly a novel concept that fits nicely with HOVERAir’s approach to gadgetry.

And as Wang puts it, "We see handheld and autonomous flying cameras becoming increasingly interconnected categories."

The HOVERAir VERSA is available from 10 November 2026 at HOVERAir, Amazon and selected retailers.

The FlySmart Combo starts at £599, with black and white colour options and additional accessories available.