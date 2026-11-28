I’ve been reporting on DJI sales for years, and the brand’s Mini 4K model was arguably the most popular beginner drone in recent years.

It’s no surprise, as the dinky flying tripod offered impressive specs in an affordable package, making it a near-perfect entry point into drone photography.

Shop DJI's Black Friday drone sale

Its successor, the DJI Lito 1, only launched in April this year, but you can already get the Fly More Combo for £329 at DJI's UK retail store as part of its Black Friday sale.

That's £100 off the original asking price and only £30 more than the standard Lito 1 package usually costs. Considering the number of additional accessories included in the bundle, it's an absolute steal.

Despite occupying a similar position in DJI's increasingly expansive drone portfolio, the Lito 1 is a considerable technological leap over the Mini 4K.

The biggest improvement, especially for inexperienced pilots, is omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which helps the aircraft detect and navigate around potential hazards.

It's a feature previously associated with DJI's more expensive models and arguably one of the most useful additions to a beginner drone.

The Lito 1 features a larger 1/2-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48MP stills, 4K video at 60fps, and 4K slow-motion footage at 100fps.

DJI's ActiveTrack technology is on board, along with automated shooting modes such as QuickShots and MasterShots.

Despite all these improvements, the Lito 1 weighs under 249g and folds down into a palm-sized package, retaining much of the portability that made the Mini series so popular in the first place.

Each battery offers up to 36 minutes of flight time under ideal conditions, meaning the three batteries included in the discounted bundle provide a theoretical combined flying time of 108 minutes.

There are more sophisticated DJI drones on offer this Black Friday, including the excellent Mini 5 Pro, but for anyone looking to get into aerial photography without spending a small fortune, the Lito 1 is difficult to argue against.