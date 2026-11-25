For me, 2026 has definitely been the year of the mini PC. In spite of the ongoing components crisis, the mini PC manufacturers have continued to release highly-spec'ed, small form factor models for reasonable prices.

I've had a fair few on my testing bench this year (with many more waiting for the treatment) and so am in a good position to give you an honest opinion on which is the best to buy – especially when it comes to the Black Friday sales.

Personally, I prefer to test mini PCs for their gaming prowess with Steam and Windows play. So that's my focus here. I've even turned one or two into full-fledged retro games consoles, and that's also an option with either of my choices.

So here are three top-notch mini PCs at different price points you might want to consider with their great sales prices.

Geekom vs Acemagic vs GMKtec: which is the better deal?

There's a reason I chose the three "mini PCs" above – they each offer something different.

The Geekom A5 is am amazing budget option, offering decent performance and power for a very affordable price. Even as a light gaming machine, it's capable. And if you're looking for a Windows PC for everyday use, it will serve you well.

You then get a big step-up to the Acemagic M1A Pro+, which is nicknamed the Tank for good reason. While it has an integrated chipset, including graphics, it's more than capable with just about everything I could throw at it. And considering it measures just 166.7 × 166.9 × 160.9mm, it can even work as a living room PC.

Finally, there's the GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro, which is a more conventional PC but in a smaller form factor. It has a separate 12GB graphics card that's capable of ray-tracing and 4K gaming. It's unquestionably the most powerful of the three options here, but the 14.6L chassis might not be what you're after.

I'd also like to throw one more in the mix, in case you're looking for something in-between. The Acemagic Retro X5 is a superb retro-style mini PC that also has a great deal in the US right now – down to $899.99 on Amazon with $300 off.

I turned it into a games machine too and thanks to its Nintendo-inspired case, it makes for a great halfway house between the Geekom A5 and M1A Pro+.

Whichever you choose, and whatever your budget, there's definitely something out there for you.