I've tested multiple mini PCs and these 3 Geekom, Acemagic and GMKtec Black Friday deals are my recommendations for gaming
If you're looking for a great mini PC for gaming, LLMs or general Windows work, there's a deal for you
For me, 2026 has definitely been the year of the mini PC. In spite of the ongoing components crisis, the mini PC manufacturers have continued to release highly-spec'ed, small form factor models for reasonable prices.
I've had a fair few on my testing bench this year (with many more waiting for the treatment) and so am in a good position to give you an honest opinion on which is the best to buy – especially when it comes to the Black Friday sales.
Personally, I prefer to test mini PCs for their gaming prowess with Steam and Windows play. So that's my focus here. I've even turned one or two into full-fledged retro games consoles, and that's also an option with either of my choices.
So here are three top-notch mini PCs at different price points you might want to consider with their great sales prices.
I used a Geekom A5 mini PC to build a retro games console earlier this year and this 2027 model has even more potential.
It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with Vega 8 graphics and has 16GB of RAM on board. You also get a 256GB SSD for storage, but that can be upgraded later (as well as the RAM).
The mini PC has Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, although I swapped it for Batocera – a retro gaming operating system. Before I did, my testing with Windows went very smoothly, so it's more than capable with everyday tasks – and all in a neat aluminium shell.
1080p gaming is absolutely doable on the Geekom A5 and it works well with all forms of emulation, even up to Nintendo Switch I found. I would recommend it more for indie games and older AAA titles is you want to use it for PC gaming, but as a very decently priced all-rounder, it's hard to beat.
Also available through Acemagic's UK site with a massive £700 off, the M1A Pro+ is a pure powerhouse of a mini PC – possibly the most powerful on the market for its small form factor.
It runs on the AMD Ryzen AI MAX + 395 chipset with an integrated Radeon 8060S CPU. That's the equivalent of the GeForce RTX 4070, so you can guess just how well that'll work with games and all manner of PC workloads.
You also get 128GB of unified RAM and a 2TB SSD, while upgrading the latter is a doddle – there's a second slot with very easy access.
The Acemagic M1A Pro+ is primarily designed for running large AI agents locally, with dedicated hardware to do so very well, but I opted to test it as a Steam Machine equivalent to amazing results. There are few mini PCs out there as capable with 1440p gaming at over 120 frames-per-second. Even titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 look great on the M1A Pro+.
There's a mind-blowing deal on the GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro for Black Friday, with more than $1,400 off the usual price. And UK customers can also find it on the GMKtec website with £100s off too – now just £2,489.99.
In all honesty, it's not really a mini PC as such, more a very compact tower – but it's small enough to sit on a desktop and is a very neat solution in its tight aluminium casing. That's especially impressive considering the 14.6L chassis contains an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPU and full GeForce RTX 5070 12GB graphics card.
You also get 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, which ensures the Windows 11 PC runs like a rocket. I've managed to play all the modern AAA games at 1440p and even 4K at over 100fps, and in the highest graphics settings in many cases.
The PC is capable of hitting up to 160W in performance mode, and with only slight fan noise, which is great for its build. And while local AI agents would work wonderfully, this is truly a gaming powerhouse in my eyes.
Geekom vs Acemagic vs GMKtec: which is the better deal?
There's a reason I chose the three "mini PCs" above – they each offer something different.
The Geekom A5 is am amazing budget option, offering decent performance and power for a very affordable price. Even as a light gaming machine, it's capable. And if you're looking for a Windows PC for everyday use, it will serve you well.
You then get a big step-up to the Acemagic M1A Pro+, which is nicknamed the Tank for good reason. While it has an integrated chipset, including graphics, it's more than capable with just about everything I could throw at it. And considering it measures just 166.7 × 166.9 × 160.9mm, it can even work as a living room PC.
Finally, there's the GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro, which is a more conventional PC but in a smaller form factor. It has a separate 12GB graphics card that's capable of ray-tracing and 4K gaming. It's unquestionably the most powerful of the three options here, but the 14.6L chassis might not be what you're after.
I'd also like to throw one more in the mix, in case you're looking for something in-between. The Acemagic Retro X5 is a superb retro-style mini PC that also has a great deal in the US right now – down to $899.99 on Amazon with $300 off.
I turned it into a games machine too and thanks to its Nintendo-inspired case, it makes for a great halfway house between the Geekom A5 and M1A Pro+.
Whichever you choose, and whatever your budget, there's definitely something out there for you.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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