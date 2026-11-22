I'm a big Geekom mini PC fan and these UK and US Black Friday deals make them very easy recommendations – premium AMD and Intel models with up to 15% off
Multiple Geekom mini PCs are available with big discounts in the Black Friday sales
Geekom has rapidly become one of the most premium mini PC manufacturers around – rivalling Apple's Mac mini models with a vast range of highly-spec'ed models. I'm a big fan of its different devices myself, having used multiple variants over the last year or so.
And now, as part of the Black Friday sales, it has slashed prices on almost its entire range, with big discounts available on Amazon US, Amazon UK and the company's own webstore.
Get £71 off on Amazon UK – now just £398
Get $50 off on Amazon US – now just $482 (use code T3GMBD5P at checkout)
Save up to 15% on the Geekom A5 Pro, which comes in a super small form factor but is crazily powerful for its size. You also get Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
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I used a Geekom A5 to build my ultimate retro gaming console last year, but have recently replaced it with the A5 Pro. There's not much difference between them, but you do get a slight processor bump and more storage. The case has a different hue too (it's rose gold on the A5).
There's also a new A5 2027 model that's also great value for money right now.
Get £75 off on Amazon UK – now just £424
Get $50 off on Amazon US – now just $499
The latest version of the Geekom A5 sports the Ryzen 7 7730U processor. If you need more storage, a 512GB model is also available with a discount.
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If you're looking for something more powerful though, I have also been testing the Geekom A9 Max in recent times. This is the company's flagship consumer mini PC and it runs on the super meaty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD – no mean feat during a components crisis.
I can thoroughly recommend the A9 Max if you want something for content creation, video processing and decent gaming performance in a super small form factor. I've even been using it as a Steam Machine alternative.
Geekom is offering huge deals on both sides of the pond.
Get £210 off on Amazon UK – now just £1,189
Get $250 off on Amazon US – now just $1,349 (use code T3GMBDM9 at checkout)
Save £210/$250 on this flagship mini PC that will give higher-end Mac mini models a run for their money. It comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and is a very capable desktop machine in all applications.
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As well as the AMD-powered mini PC offers, you can get a top-notch Intel model or two. That includes the IT13 Max, which runs on Intel Ultra 9 processing and has a mammoth 24GB of RAM preinstalled.
Get £110 off on Amazon UK – now just £619
Get $100 off on Amazon US – now just $699
The Intel-powered IT13 is a Windows 11 Pro powerhouse. You also get a very decent amount off the usual price.
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For US bargain hunters, there's also a great deal on Geekom's five-star 16-inch Windows 11 laptop, the Geekom X16 Pro. This is an amazing notebook for the price.
One of the lightest 16-inch laptops ever made, the Geekom X16 Pro doesn't shirk when it comes to the specs. It features the powerful Intel Core 9 185H processor and 16GB of RAM. There's even up to 17 hours of battery life.
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There are other big deals on Geekom mini PCs and laptops on both Amazon UK and Amazon US – so if the above don't tickle your fancy (or budget) make sure you check them out too.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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