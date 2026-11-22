Geekom has rapidly become one of the most premium mini PC manufacturers around – rivalling Apple's Mac mini models with a vast range of highly-spec'ed models. I'm a big fan of its different devices myself, having used multiple variants over the last year or so.

And now, as part of the Black Friday sales, it has slashed prices on almost its entire range, with big discounts available on Amazon US, Amazon UK and the company's own webstore.

I used a Geekom A5 to build my ultimate retro gaming console last year, but have recently replaced it with the A5 Pro. There's not much difference between them, but you do get a slight processor bump and more storage. The case has a different hue too (it's rose gold on the A5).

There's also a new A5 2027 model that's also great value for money right now.

If you're looking for something more powerful though, I have also been testing the Geekom A9 Max in recent times. This is the company's flagship consumer mini PC and it runs on the super meaty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD – no mean feat during a components crisis.

I can thoroughly recommend the A9 Max if you want something for content creation, video processing and decent gaming performance in a super small form factor. I've even been using it as a Steam Machine alternative.

Geekom is offering huge deals on both sides of the pond.

As well as the AMD-powered mini PC offers, you can get a top-notch Intel model or two. That includes the IT13 Max, which runs on Intel Ultra 9 processing and has a mammoth 24GB of RAM preinstalled.

For US bargain hunters, there's also a great deal on Geekom's five-star 16-inch Windows 11 laptop, the Geekom X16 Pro. This is an amazing notebook for the price.

There are other big deals on Geekom mini PCs and laptops on both Amazon UK and Amazon US – so if the above don't tickle your fancy (or budget) make sure you check them out too.