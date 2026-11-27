Before every Black Friday, I swear to myself I won’t be doing any shopping. I have everything, from clothes to tech, so there is no need to buy redundant gear just because it’s cheaper.

Sadly, because I look at deals for weeks on end at work, I end up buying at least one thing in the sale. This year is a little different because I’ve actually been looking at mobile printers for a while.

I love photography, I journal, and I've always felt it would be nice to be able to put photos in my journal. I don’t have any kind of printer at home – thought if I had a big printer, I would use it to print redundant documents – so up until now, having physical copies of my photos wasn’t an option.

Well, it could have been, but I also don’t want to order photos in bulk online. I just need one print now and then, maybe once a week. Waiting months to build up enough photos to print feels a bit silly, if you ask me.

Anyhow, long story short, I’ve been looking at mobile printers for a while, and narrowed my search down to a few models. The Canon SELPHY QX20 (now £99 at Canon) was one of the options. I love Canon products, and this model is said to be more colour-accurate and produce more detailed prints.

However, it’s the most expensive of the lot (the price you pay for premium prints, literally), and replacement media is expensive. I didn’t want to pay astronomical prices for sheets, if at all possible.

I have also been looking at Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link 3 (now £84.99 at Fujifilm). I'm using a Fujifilm XT30-II at the moment, so in my head, it made sense to have a Fuji printer. The Instax produces instant-film prints with that familiar white frame, which means it has more of a novelty feel.

After ruling out those (and many other) options, I settled on the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer. It’s an excellent value for a dye-sublimation printer, with credit-card-sized prints and the lowest ongoing costs of these three.

Its colours are said to be slightly darker and less vibrant than Canon's, but its dye-sublimation prints look more photographic, and the replacement media is cheaper, both of which were important criteria for me.

The printer is tiny, too, so I can take it with me on trips. Most importantly, the bundle that contains the printer and 38 sheets (!) is only £67.99 on Amazon right now, down 15% from its already pretty affordable RRP. Really, no reason not to get it now.

So here we go. I bought the KODAK printer because it was cheap and has dye-sublimation technology. Plus, the replacement sheets aren't expensive either. What’s not to like?

I still think people shouldn’t buy redundant stuff just because it’s Black Friday, but if you’ve been eyeing something and it’s genuinely cheaper now, it’s worth considering.