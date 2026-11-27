I’ve been thinking about this for months, did loads of research, and I finally bit the bullet and bought this mobile photo printer from KODAK for just £67 on Black Friday for two reasons
The Mini 2 Retro ticks all the boxes and is now a bit cheaper than usual
Before every Black Friday, I swear to myself I won’t be doing any shopping. I have everything, from clothes to tech, so there is no need to buy redundant gear just because it’s cheaper.
Sadly, because I look at deals for weeks on end at work, I end up buying at least one thing in the sale. This year is a little different because I’ve actually been looking at mobile printers for a while.
I love photography, I journal, and I've always felt it would be nice to be able to put photos in my journal. I don’t have any kind of printer at home – thought if I had a big printer, I would use it to print redundant documents – so up until now, having physical copies of my photos wasn’t an option.
Excellent value for a dye-sublimation printer, with credit-card-sized prints and one of the lowest ongoing costs among mobile models. Printing is easy via the mobile app. This bundle comes with 38 sheets.
Well, it could have been, but I also don’t want to order photos in bulk online. I just need one print now and then, maybe once a week. Waiting months to build up enough photos to print feels a bit silly, if you ask me.
Anyhow, long story short, I’ve been looking at mobile printers for a while, and narrowed my search down to a few models. The Canon SELPHY QX20 (now £99 at Canon) was one of the options. I love Canon products, and this model is said to be more colour-accurate and produce more detailed prints.
However, it’s the most expensive of the lot (the price you pay for premium prints, literally), and replacement media is expensive. I didn’t want to pay astronomical prices for sheets, if at all possible.
I have also been looking at Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link 3 (now £84.99 at Fujifilm). I'm using a Fujifilm XT30-II at the moment, so in my head, it made sense to have a Fuji printer. The Instax produces instant-film prints with that familiar white frame, which means it has more of a novelty feel.
After ruling out those (and many other) options, I settled on the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer. It’s an excellent value for a dye-sublimation printer, with credit-card-sized prints and the lowest ongoing costs of these three.
Its colours are said to be slightly darker and less vibrant than Canon's, but its dye-sublimation prints look more photographic, and the replacement media is cheaper, both of which were important criteria for me.
The printer is tiny, too, so I can take it with me on trips. Most importantly, the bundle that contains the printer and 38 sheets (!) is only £67.99 on Amazon right now, down 15% from its already pretty affordable RRP. Really, no reason not to get it now.
So here we go. I bought the KODAK printer because it was cheap and has dye-sublimation technology. Plus, the replacement sheets aren't expensive either. What’s not to like?
I still think people shouldn’t buy redundant stuff just because it’s Black Friday, but if you’ve been eyeing something and it’s genuinely cheaper now, it’s worth considering.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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