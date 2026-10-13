Beats just gave its iconic Bluetooth speaker a Pokémon makeover in the most unexpected collaboration of 2026
Pikachu and Mimikyu take centre stage in a special-edition Beats Pill that comes with collectable charms
I've seen some pretty unusual collaborations this year, but Beats teaming up with Pokémon to create a special-edition Bluetooth speaker certainly wasn't on my 2026 bingo card.
The Apple-owned audio brand has joined forces with The Pokémon Company International to give its popular Beats Pill a colourful makeover, featuring two of the franchise's most recognisable characters, Pikachu and Mimikyu.
The speaker's perforated grille features a striking illustration of both Pokémon, with Pikachu's signature electric yellow contrasting against a greyscale interpretation of Mimikyu, the mysterious Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon famous for disguising itself as Pikachu.
Gotta collect 'em all
The collaboration goes beyond simply printing Pokémon characters onto an existing product.
For the first time, Beats is introducing collectable charms to the Pill, with bespoke accessories including a Poké Ball, the Beats 'b' logo and lightning bolts inspired by Pikachu.
Even the packaging has received special treatment, featuring an interactive design created specifically for the collaboration.
"Pokémon Trainers are some of the most passionate in the world, and we saw an opportunity to channel that energy into something fun, unexpected and created especially for fans," says Chris Thorne, Beats CMO.
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"This collaboration unites two brands rooted in culture, giving fans a new way to express their love of Pokémon through sound."
Of course, the timing couldn't be better, with Pokémon celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026.
Familiar sound, electrifying design
The Pokémon x Beats Pill is a fully fledged portable Bluetooth speaker that uses the same bespoke acoustic system as the regular Pill.
There's also support for high-resolution lossless audio via USB-C, while two compatible Beats Pill speakers can be paired wirelessly in Amplify mode for increased output or Stereo mode for a wider soundstage.
Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, and the IP67 dust and water-resistance rating means the speaker should be equally at home on a desk, beside a pool or accompanying you on outdoor adventures.
You can use its USB-C connection to charge a compatible smartphone, effectively turning the Pill into a portable power bank when needed.
The Pokémon x Beats Pill launches on 15 October, priced at $150 in the US, where it will be available through Apple US and Target. UK customers will be able to pick one up for £150 through Apple UK and Argos.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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