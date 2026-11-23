Now that we're into Black Friday week, with the best Black Friday deals at full throttle – as most retailers have already set the ball rolling on what they'll be discounting this year.

Apple is one major point of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are frankly looking for solid discounts instead.

That's where I come in. In my nearly two decades covering consumer tech, it's well-known that Apple rarely discounts – but other retailers do. So on this page I'll be collating the best Apple kit at the lowest prices and updating info as the week goes on.

Biggest Black Friday sales

Best Apple AirPods deals

Save 25% (£54) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit. These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.

Best Apple iPad deals

Save £90 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB): was £949 now £859 at Amazon Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The near-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is certainly welcome. That's for the 128GB model, but the same £90 discount applies to other storage variants – you just need to pick your preference on the Amazon page.

Best Apple Watch deals

Save £254 Apple Watch Ultra 3: was £749 now £495 at Argos This is a tasty discount on the top-tier Watch product, complete with a lovely Ocean band as part of the package. It's the 49mm case, should you be looking for something smaller, but you can select from Medium or Large fits for this band.

Best Apple iPhone deals

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year. Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.

Best Apple MacBook deals

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13 (16GB / 512GB): was £1,299 now £1,149 at AO.com Just like with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50. It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price.