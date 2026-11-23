Now that we're into Black Friday week, with the best Black Friday deals at full throttle – as most retailers have already set the ball rolling on what they'll be discounting this year.
Apple is one major point of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are frankly looking for solid discounts instead.
That's where I come in. In my nearly two decades covering consumer tech, it's well-known that Apple rarely discounts – but other retailers do. So on this page I'll be collating the best Apple kit at the lowest prices and updating info as the week goes on.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday | Currys Black Friday sale | John Lewis Black Friday Sale | Amazon Black Friday Week sale
Best Apple AirPods deals
The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit.
These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.
Best Apple iPad deals
Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The near-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is certainly welcome.
That's for the 128GB model, but the same £90 discount applies to other storage variants – you just need to pick your preference on the Amazon page.
Best Apple Watch deals
This is a tasty discount on the top-tier Watch product, complete with a lovely Ocean band as part of the package.
It's the 49mm case, should you be looking for something smaller, but you can select from Medium or Large fits for this band.
Best Apple iPhone deals
Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year.
Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.
Best Apple MacBook deals
Just like with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50.
It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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