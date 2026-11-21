You can always count on Teenage Engineering to deliver something truly out of this world – as is the case with its brand-new EP/BC-1 CD player, which is simply peak 2026.

With a design that looks as though it's straight out of a sci-fi movie – and accompanying promotional images to match – this is one of the most unusual exposed CD decks I've ever seen.

It's priced at £259/$329, which, given the asking prices of the best CD players you'll find – such as in the Black Friday sales – isn't too unreasonable an ask. You're paying for craftsmanship here, after all.

The EP/BC-1 is also compatible with the brand's EP-35 KO Amp, its separate amplifier product, designed to clip on via those borderline outlandish integrated orange clips. That's priced at £349/$329.

The integrated displays show your track number, index and minutes and seconds of playback, you can adjust the speed from 50% to 150% – using Varispeed control knob – and the line-out level.

Those physical controls, which, to me, resemble something from 2001: A Space Odyssey meets a school calculator, are really distinctive. As a result, it's a great looking slab of retro cool.

Curiously, the EP/BC-1 also has a battery built-in, so you needn't have it plugged in for operation – hence the promotional photo above of the lady holding it out in the open. You, too, can use the deck just like this.

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To support output there's Bluetooth with Auracast, so you can transmit to wireless speakers as you wish, or use the physical line-out instead to plug into a hi-fi system. The choice is yours – or simply listen using headphones.

With retro resurgence and a mighty increase in CD sales in recent times, this is Teenage Engineering hitting peak 2026 interest – and in a product that, I think, really oozes style beyond mere function.