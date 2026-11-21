There's no doubt that 2026 has seen a huge surge in physical media interest. Whether that's for music via CD players or vinyl turntables, or for home cinema enthusiasts wanting physical 4K Blu-ray discs for the best viewing experience.

Fortunately, it's also been a great year for companies releasing the kit to cater for all those interests, meaning there are lots of options. It's also a bumper Black Friday year, with most retailers jumping early on the chance to upsell their sales.

Which is precisely what this live blog is all about: highlighting the best physical media players throughout the sales here in the UK, flagging those CD players, turntables, 4K Blu-ray players and more – so you can nab a best-buy in time for Christmas.

Whether it's for yourself or for someone else as a gift, we'll be highlighting our top 3 picks in the section below, with a live blog following that – worth bookmarking for those music and movie discs that we also spot on sale, plus speaker systems and more that will support your new investment.

Biggest Black Friday sales

Editor's Picks

Save 10% Sony UBPX700KB 4K Blu-Ray Player: was £299 now £269 at Argos Sony's 2025 player is a much-raved-about 5-star option if you're looking for a well-priced spinner for those 4K Blu-ray movies. This is a rare discount, cutting the price back to an even more desirable level. Read more Read less ▼

Save £40 Pro-Ject T1 EVO BT turntable: was £439 now £399 at Amazon What's great about Pro-Ject's turntable is that its Bluetooth feature means you can wirelessly connect to any compatible speaker you may own – a Sonos, say – without the need for umpteen separates (but you can go down that route too, of course, if preferred). Read more Read less ▼