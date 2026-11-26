Long before tiny wireless microphones became a permanent fixture on the lapels of YouTubers and social media influencers, Australian audio specialist RØDE helped establish the category with its immensely popular Wireless GO.

Shop RØDE's Black Friday sale

The competition has intensified since the original launched in 2019, but RØDE's latest iteration remains a remarkably capable piece of creator tech.

Better still, the third-generation Wireless GO is now available for only £89.99 directly from RØDE as part of the company's Black Friday sale.

One of the biggest reasons to choose the Wireless GO over cheaper wireless microphones is its onboard 32-bit float recording capability, which gives you much more flexibility when editing your footage.

RØDE's intelligent GainAssist technology automatically manages audio levels, reducing the fiddling required when you're behind the camera and in front of it at the same time.

The system comprises two clip-on transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones and a compact receiver with a colour display.

Both transmitters feature locking 3.5mm inputs, letting you connect separate lavalier microphones for a more discreet look, if you prefer.

RØDE promises a wireless transmission range of up to 260 metres with an unobstructed line of sight, alongside up to seven hours of battery life.

Compatibility with the company's wider Series IV wireless ecosystem also makes the Wireless GO an attractive proposition for anyone who already owns RØDE production equipment.

It's not the only creator-friendly gadget included in RØDE's Black Friday sale, either. The Australian company is offering up to 70% off selected equipment, including studio microphones, streaming accessories, microphone arms and other wireless audio systems.