RØDE's iconic wireless microphone that changed content creation forever is now half price for Black Friday, and even aspiring YouTubers can afford one
Professional-grade wireless audio at a decidedly amateur-friendly price
Long before tiny wireless microphones became a permanent fixture on the lapels of YouTubers and social media influencers, Australian audio specialist RØDE helped establish the category with its immensely popular Wireless GO.
The competition has intensified since the original launched in 2019, but RØDE's latest iteration remains a remarkably capable piece of creator tech.
Better still, the third-generation Wireless GO is now available for only £89.99 directly from RØDE as part of the company's Black Friday sale.
RØDE's third-generation wireless microphone system features two transmitters, 32-bit float onboard recording, automatic gain management and a 260-metre transmission range. It's a versatile audio upgrade for everyone from aspiring vloggers to experienced filmmakers.
One of the biggest reasons to choose the Wireless GO over cheaper wireless microphones is its onboard 32-bit float recording capability, which gives you much more flexibility when editing your footage.
RØDE's intelligent GainAssist technology automatically manages audio levels, reducing the fiddling required when you're behind the camera and in front of it at the same time.
The system comprises two clip-on transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones and a compact receiver with a colour display.
Both transmitters feature locking 3.5mm inputs, letting you connect separate lavalier microphones for a more discreet look, if you prefer.
RØDE promises a wireless transmission range of up to 260 metres with an unobstructed line of sight, alongside up to seven hours of battery life.
Compatibility with the company's wider Series IV wireless ecosystem also makes the Wireless GO an attractive proposition for anyone who already owns RØDE production equipment.
It's not the only creator-friendly gadget included in RØDE's Black Friday sale, either. The Australian company is offering up to 70% off selected equipment, including studio microphones, streaming accessories, microphone arms and other wireless audio systems.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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