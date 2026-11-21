Now, this one's a scorching deal – back again for Black Friday 2026, after appearing at its lowest-ever price during the last big sale, which was Amazon Prime Day.

It's a niche offer, granted, but audiophiles will surely be paying attention to what's one of Amazon's best Black Friday deals going.

Astell & Kern's desktop audio system, the CA1000T, is usually priced at £2300 – but has done the unthinkable and slashed a massive 77% from the asking price.

Check out the Acro CA1000T deal on Amazon

It's always exciting finding epic deals like this one. A specialised product such as the CA1000T is an unusual addition to Black Friday sales – but a most welcome find in T3's hunt for the best premium tech.

Save 77% (£1,760) Astell & Kern Acro CA1000T: was £2,299 now £539 at Amazon This desktop headphone amplifier and audio player is a neat little box of tricks designed with the highest level of audio quality in mind – catering for all manner of headphone outputs and audio inputs. It's an audiophile's dream product – with a truly huge price cut.

You're probably on this page because you already know about the CA1000T. But, if you don't, then what exactly is it all about?

This is Astell & Kern's headphones amplifier and digital-audio player (DAP) combined all in one. It can drive some of the best wired headphones, no need for additional amplification thanks to an in-built triple amp system.

Whether you're using the 3.5mm or 6.35mm unbalanced outputs, or the 2.5mm or 4.4mm balanced outputs, every headphone type is catered for here.

To its rear are a variety of inputs: optical, 4.4mm in, USB-C audio in, coaxial in, and a microSD card slot. Output, if you want to connect beyond headphones, covers XLR and RCA stereo, plus there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth if you prefer wireless.

The CA1000T was the first product ever to use the ESS ES9039MPRO Dual-DAC solution, which can support high-res playback up to DSD512 and 32bit/768kHz. That's unparalleled in any product I've ever seen.

So if you're looking for an audiophile treat this Black Friday then, well, hands down it seems that Astell & Kern's desktop system has won that crown – and it's great to see this Prime deal return for another round.