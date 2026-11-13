REI Holiday Sale LIVE: Pre-Black Friday deals on outdoor clothing, bags, footwear, accessories and more

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but outdoor retailer REI isn't waiting until the end of November to start slashing prices. Its annual Holiday Sale has officially kicked off, bringing thousands of discounts on outdoor clothing, footwear, camping equipment and fitness gear.
Running from 13 to 23 November, the sale includes up to 25% off more than 3,000 styles, with even bigger savings on selected products. Some of the biggest outdoor brands are involved, including The North Face, Smartwool, Fjällräven, Garmin, KEEN and Black Diamond.
REI Co-op members can also take advantage of exclusive discounts, including 20% off one full-price item and an additional 20% off one REI Outlet purchase using the code HOLIDAY2026 (subject to exclusions).
With so many products on offer, finding the best bargains isn't necessarily straightforward. That's why we'll be updating this live blog throughout the sale, highlighting the most interesting deals and discounts we think are genuinely worth your money.
Some offers are only available for a limited time, so it's worth checking back regularly to see what's new!
Follow the deals
- Limited Time Sale: up to 50% off on over 1,000 products
- Patagonia: up to 60% off outlet sale
- Women's clothing and footwear: up to 40% off
- Women's clothing and footwear: up to 40% off
- The North Face: up to 25% off (REI members only)
- REI Co-op clothing and gear: up to 25% off
- Smartwool clothing and accessories: up to 25% off
- Fjällräven: up to 30% off
- KEEN, La Sportiva and Merrell footwear: up to 25% off
- Black Diamond clothing: 25% off (20% off gear, too)
- Car racks (Thule, Yakima, etc.): 20% off
- Garmin (and other electronics): 20% off
Editor's pick
- Patagonia Men's Windshadow Parka:
was $399, now $249.97
- Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody:
was $200, now $159.97
- Mountain Hardwear Men's First Tracks Down Jacket:
was $350, now $156.77
- The North Face Men's Fleeski Quarter-Zip Pullover:
was $140, now £104.99
- Fjällräven Women's Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka:
was $375, now $262.49
- Black Diamond Spark Mittens:
were $129.95, now $96.73
- Garmin inReach Mini 3 Plus:
was $500, now $399.99
- Altra Men's Olympus 6 Trail-Running Shoes:
were $185, now $139.73
- HOKA Men's Arahi 8 Running Shoes:
were $150, now $104.93
Thule makes luggage, too, and this wheeled duffel is 34% off
Most people probably associate Thule with roof racks and bike carriers, but the Swedish brand makes some seriously good-looking luggage, too.
Case in point, the Aion 28" Wheeled Duffel, which combines the practicality of a large travel bag with the convenience of wheels. Plus, its understated design looks more sophisticated than your average airport suitcase.
The waxed canvas shell is designed to repel water, dirt and stains, making it a good option for adventurous travellers who aren't particularly gentle with their luggage.
Right now, you can pick up the Thule Aion 28" Wheeled Duffel for $262.39 at REI, down from $399.95. That's a hefty 34% discount, saving you over $137. (Bear in mind that a $30 oversized shipping charge may apply.)
A good night's sleep doesn't have to weigh you down
If you've ever spent a night tossing and turning on an uncomfortable camping mat, you'll know that saving a few ounces isn't worth much if you wake up feeling like you've been hit by a bus.
Thankfully, the Sea to Summit Ultralight XR Insulated Sleeping Pad manages to be both lightweight and comfortable. My colleague Julia tested it earlier this year and was particularly impressed by its stability, packability and surprisingly generous cushioning.
In fact, she liked it so much that she awarded it the T3 Recommends badge, saying she "really can't fault it" in her review.
Right now, you can save up to 25% on the Sea to Summit Ultralight XR at REI, with prices starting at $104.19 for the Short version.
Of course we're starting with Patagonia
Of course, the first deal I feature in an REI Holiday Sale live blog has to be a Patagonia pullover! What else?
I'm a big fan of the brand's lightweight outer layers, and the Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover is a particularly good-looking example. It's wind-resistant, highly packable and even has additional ventilation.
I'm also quite taken with the two-tone Clement Blue colourway, although there are other options if you prefer something a little less colourful.
Right now, the Patagonia Houdini Stash is just $96.73 at REI, down from $139. REI Co-op members can also use the code HOLIDAY2026 for an extra 20% off one eligible Outlet item, potentially bringing it down to $77.38.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.