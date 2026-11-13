REI Holiday Sale LIVE: Pre-Black Friday deals on outdoor clothing, bags, footwear, accessories and more

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but outdoor retailer REI isn't waiting until the end of November to start slashing prices. Its annual Holiday Sale has officially kicked off, bringing thousands of discounts on outdoor clothing, footwear, camping equipment and fitness gear.

Running from 13 to 23 November, the sale includes up to 25% off more than 3,000 styles, with even bigger savings on selected products. Some of the biggest outdoor brands are involved, including The North Face, Smartwool, Fjällräven, Garmin, KEEN and Black Diamond.

Shop the REI Holiday Sale

REI Co-op members can also take advantage of exclusive discounts, including 20% off one full-price item and an additional 20% off one REI Outlet purchase using the code HOLIDAY2026 (subject to exclusions).

With so many products on offer, finding the best bargains isn't necessarily straightforward. That's why we'll be updating this live blog throughout the sale, highlighting the most interesting deals and discounts we think are genuinely worth your money.

Some offers are only available for a limited time, so it's worth checking back regularly to see what's new!

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