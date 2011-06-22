Nokia N9 review: Hands-on

The Nokia N9 has been a long time coming. It's the first MeeGo smartphone from Nokia and it's likely to be the last with the move to WIndows Phone

The Nokia N9 is here at last. The stunning top-end MeeGo phone has finally been made official after almost a year of rumours. Announced yesterday, it's loaded with a host of new features and functionality that almost makes us forget Symbian ever existed.



Can Nokia now compete with the Android and Apple titans? We were privy to a preview of the Nokia N9 to find out. Here's our Nokia N9 video: hands-on.