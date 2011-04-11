Samsung Bada 2.0 phones set to ship in Q4 2011

And your original Bada handset may get the update in July

Samsung's Bada platform has seemingly been lying dormant for a while; its app count has been slowly building, but there's been little in the way of new hardware or software updates for a while. Fret not, Bada owner: Bada 2.0 looks set to be landing in July and, if this roadmap is anything to go on, there'll be a smattering of new handsets coming in Q4 this year.





The French table shows two upcoming Bada 2.0 phones. We've known about the Bada 1.1-running Wave 578, which is set for June, but the other two have come as a surprise. They'll be out in Q4, packing NFC tech as standard.



The handset landing in September seems to be the flagship of the next Bada generation, with a 3.65-inch HVGA display and pair of cameras – a 5-Meg front and rear VGA. The November-bound model only sports a 3-Meg cam and a 3.14-inch QVGA display. Both handsets are currently unnamed.



