Zenith’s new G.F.J watch is double signed with J.N. Shapiro and reimagined in stunning rose gold – but you won’t get one

In Summary Zenith has launched the Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro

The watch is crafted in 18ct rose gold and its silver dial is complete with double J.N. Shapiro and Zenith logos

The Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro is limited to 25 pieces and priced at £67,100

Zenith has unveiled its second Double Signed Program watch , in partnership with J.N. Shapiro. The new Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro is crafted from 18ct rose gold, and features the intricate Calibre 135 movement – but it’s unlikely you’ll get one.

Zenith’s first Double Signed Program release was in early 2026, and was in collaboration with Tokyo-based Naoya Hida & Co. For its second release, Zenith is heading to the US to team up with J.N. Shapiro, an independent watchmaker who focuses on reviving the art of American watchmaking.

The result is the Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro , an intricate yet delicate timepiece. The case measures 39mm and is made from 18ct rose gold, including the crown and elements of the dial.

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The dial of the Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro is silver at its base, but it has many rose gold elements, as created at J.N. Shapiro’s California atelier. The silver dial has three guilloche patterns, including barleycorn on the outer section, basketweave at the centre, and Shapiro’s signature Infinity Weave on the small seconds subdial at six o’clock.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Each guilloche pattern is applied by hand using rose-engine and straight-line machines. The effect is very subtle, but they’re further highlighted by the 18k rose gold rings that break the patterns up.

Rose gold is further used in the bar-like hour markers, minute track, and hour and minutes hands. At 12 o’clock, the Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro has the Zenith logo, and inside the small seconds subdial is the J.N. Shapiro signature and G.F.J initials.

Powering the watch is the Calibre 135 movement which beats at 2.5Hz and gives the watch a 72 hour power reserve. Made of 157 components, the movement can be seen via the sapphire caseback which shows off Côtes de Genève and guilloche detailings on the bridges.

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(Image credit: Zenith)

The Zenith G.F.J Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro is finished with the option of three leather straps – brown Cordovan leather, black calf leather, and beige nubuck alligator leather. Watch collectors can also request an 18k rose gold bracelet.