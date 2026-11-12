Ulysse Nardin reimagines its FREAK [S] watch with a purple enamel disc that makes the movement look like it’s floating

In Summary Ulysse Nardin has launched the FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL]

The watch features a purple enamel hour disc and is the last FREAK [S] to come in titanium

The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] is limited to 50 pieces

Ulysse Nardin is back again with another FREAK watch , only this time, it’s making some bold restrictions. The new Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] marks the final limited edition FREAK [S] to be offered in titanium – but that’s not the only reason you’ll want to get your hands on it.

The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S] was first introduced in 2022, and it kept the FREAK’s signature design of ‘no hands, no dial, no crown.’ Where it stood out was with its three-dimensional look with six distinct gear planes, which makes the centre of the watch appear as if it’s floating – and making it look a lot like a rocket ship.

The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] keeps these principles but adds some exciting new colour. For the final time, the 45mm watch has a titanium case, bezel and open sapphire caseback. But for the first time ever, Ulysse Nardin has introduced a purple Guilloché-Flinqué enamel rotating hour disc to the ‘dial’.

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(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Instead of a dial, the Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] has a rotating hour disc with a pointer which acts as the hour indicator. It sits beneath the flying carousel and completes a full rotation every 12 hours, and now, this disc comes in purple. It was handcrafted in-house at Donzé Cadrans, and is made from 18-carat white gold.

Like other iterations of the FREAK [S], the movement of the Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] tells the time. Powered by the UN-251 manufacture calibre, the flying carousel movement rotates around its own axis, and completes a full rotation every 60 minutes.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The movement has a 3D effect, and is made of 373 components, including two oversized silicon oscillators, balance wheels and spring, and DiamonSIL escapements. A pointer is at the tip and shows the minutes, and the movement itself gives the watch 72 hours of power reserve.

For even more purple, the watch is finished with a purple calfskin leather strap. The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] is available to buy for £142,010 / $174,400 / €171,200. It’s limited to just 50 pieces, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on this purple beauty.