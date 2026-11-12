Ulysse Nardin reimagines its FREAK [S] watch with a purple enamel disc that makes the movement look like it’s floating
Ulysse Nardin drops the new FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL], but you won’t get one
Ulysse Nardin is back again with another FREAK watch, only this time, it’s making some bold restrictions. The new Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] marks the final limited edition FREAK [S] to be offered in titanium – but that’s not the only reason you’ll want to get your hands on it.
The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S] was first introduced in 2022, and it kept the FREAK’s signature design of ‘no hands, no dial, no crown.’ Where it stood out was with its three-dimensional look with six distinct gear planes, which makes the centre of the watch appear as if it’s floating – and making it look a lot like a rocket ship.
The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] keeps these principles but adds some exciting new colour. For the final time, the 45mm watch has a titanium case, bezel and open sapphire caseback. But for the first time ever, Ulysse Nardin has introduced a purple Guilloché-Flinqué enamel rotating hour disc to the ‘dial’.
Instead of a dial, the Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] has a rotating hour disc with a pointer which acts as the hour indicator. It sits beneath the flying carousel and completes a full rotation every 12 hours, and now, this disc comes in purple. It was handcrafted in-house at Donzé Cadrans, and is made from 18-carat white gold.
Like other iterations of the FREAK [S], the movement of the Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] tells the time. Powered by the UN-251 manufacture calibre, the flying carousel movement rotates around its own axis, and completes a full rotation every 60 minutes.
The movement has a 3D effect, and is made of 373 components, including two oversized silicon oscillators, balance wheels and spring, and DiamonSIL escapements. A pointer is at the tip and shows the minutes, and the movement itself gives the watch 72 hours of power reserve.
For even more purple, the watch is finished with a purple calfskin leather strap. The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [S PURPLE ENAMEL] is available to buy for £142,010 / $174,400 / €171,200. It’s limited to just 50 pieces, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on this purple beauty.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.