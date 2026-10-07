This Snoopy Timex field watch is equal measures cute and tough and now it's under £60 for Prime Day

The Peanuts x Timex Expedition Acadia is down to £56.99 on Amazon, a 19% saving on an already affordable field watch. Although it isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, it's a lovely little watch for comfortably under £60.

Shop all Timex deals on Amazon

The star of the show is obviously Snoopy. The dial depicts him dressed as a Beagle Scout alongside Woodstock, giving an otherwise fairly traditional Expedition field watch a playful Peanuts twist.

Save 19% Peanuts x Timex Expedition Acadia: was £70 now £56.99 at Amazon Snoopy goes exploring on this charming version of Timex's affordable Expedition Acadia field watch, with a lightweight case, an easy-to-read dial, and a date window. The watch also gets Timex's excellent INDIGLO illumination and 100m water resistance, plus Snoopy and Woodstock on the dial. At £56.99, it's a fun everyday watch for Prime Day.

Make no mistake: this is a proper Timex Expedition watch with a 40mm black resin case, an acrylic crystal and a black fabric strap with a simple hook-and-loop closure.

The white dial is highly legible, with large Arabic numerals accompanied by a smaller 24-hour scale. There's also a date window at three o'clock and luminous hands for checking the time after dark.

And because it's a Timex, you get INDIGLO, the brand's electroluminescent backlight that illuminates the dial at the press of the crown.

Perhaps most surprisingly for such an inexpensive and playful watch, it's also rated for 100 metres of water resistance. That makes it far more useful for outdoor adventures than its Snoopy artwork might initially suggest.

Amazon's £56.99 price isn't an unprecedented low, but it's still a decent reduction against the £70 RRP. More importantly, it's a genuinely fun field watch for less than £60, and I'd take Snoopy and Woodstock over another anonymous black dial any day.