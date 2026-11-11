TAG Heuer teams up with Time +Tide on Aquaracer watch, featuring a new movement and wave pattern – and it can even go scuba diving!

In Summary TAG Heuer has collaborated with Time +Tide on the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II

The watch has wave-cut details, rose gold accents and an 80 hour power reserve

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II is limited to 50 / 450 pieces, depending on the strap

TAG Heuer has teamed up with Time +Tide for the second time to launch the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II. The new watch builds on the success of the previous collaboration from the two brands, but comes with an updated automatic mechanical movement, and fun wave-inspired accents.

TAG Heuer and Time+Tide previously collaborated on the Sundowner Solograph which launched in 2024. The original watch was inspired by the Australian outback, and sold out in just 24 hours, so it only made sense for the two brands to team up again on a new watch for 2026.

What set the original Sundowner Solograph apart was its movement that was powered by the sun. The new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II has moved away from this, and instead, is powered by the Calibre TH31-01 automatic mechanical movement which is powered by the wearer instead of sunlight – and it offers a massive 80 hour power reserve.

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(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II has an overall thickness of 12mm and measures 48mm lug-to-lug. It sits in a 42mm Grade 2 sandblasted titanium case which gives it a rugged look, and matches its screwed caseback which displays the Time+Tide logo.

The screw-down crown breaks up the titanium with its use of steel, and the grey bezel is crafted from ceramic. It has a dodecagon shape (12 sides) and rose gold scale markings which match the rose gold accents on the dial.

The base of the dial is black and it has a sunray brushed finish. What makes it stand out is its subtle wave ridges that are achieved by stamping into the dial’s brass plate. Sitting atop the wave pattern are circular and bar-shaped hour markers, and hours, minutes and seconds hands which are made from 18K 5N rose gold plating.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The dial also has the TAG Heuer and Time+Tide logo in rose gold at 12 and six o’clock respectively. In keeping with its wave-like aesthetic, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II is water resistant to 300 metres, an updated depth rating from the first watch – it can even go scuba diving!

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The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 x Time+Tide Sundowner II is finished with an integrated black rubber strap. Buyers also have the option to switch the strap to a titanium three-link bracelet.