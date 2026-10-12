TAG Heuer celebrates 10-year partnership Oracle Red Bull Racing with the brightest Solargraph watch I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched a new Formula 1 Solargraph in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Oracle Red Bull Racing features a bright blue dial with red and yellow accents, and the Solargraph movement.

TAG Heuer has just launched its brightest Solargraph watch to date, and for a very exciting reason. 2026 marks 10 years of partnership between TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing, so it only seems fitting to release a timepiece that is just as energetic and precise as these two brands are.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Oracle Red Bull Racing is a celebration of this 10 year milestone. When asked about the watch, Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, remarked that “it’s a piece that reflects the speed, accuracy and relentless pursuit of excellence that connect both our brands.”

Measuring 38mm, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph sits in a matte-finished sandblasted steel case which draws inspiration from the original TAG Heuer Formula 1 models. It features a bidirectional TH-Polylight bezel in blue with white numerals looping around it in five second intervals.

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This bold blue is also introduced to the dial which is complimented by other Oracle Red Bull Racing colours. The minute track is shown in bright red, while yellow is featured on the central hand, and as a frame to the date window which sits at three o’clock.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer’s signature shields act as the hour markers for six, nine and 12 o’clock, while the others are represented by circles. All are filled with white Super-LumiNova to enhance visibility in dark conditions. The dial is almost too bright to look at sometimes, but it’s definitely a true representation of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Powered by the Solargraph Calibre TH50-00 movement, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Oracle Red Bull Racing runs and charges on both natural and artificial light. It only needs a minute of direct sunlight to power the watch for a full day. It needs around 40 hours of light exposure to be fully charged.

When on a full charge, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Oracle Red Bull Racing can deliver up to 10 months of autonomy in total darkness. If the watch stops, it can restart with just 10 seconds of light exposure.

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Flipping over the watch, you can see the Oracle Red Bull Racing logo that sits above a checkered flag pattern. The TAG Heuer logo is also visible, and the watch is finished with a three-row steel bracelet.