Ralph Lauren’s new watch celebrates the Wild West – and its case looks like a cowboy belt buckle

QUICK SUMMARY Ralph Lauren has announced the Western Cushion 38mm, a new addition to its American Western collection. Available in three dial colours, the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm has a sterling silver case that’s been engraved and aged to look like traditional Western silverwork.

Ralph Lauren is expanding its American Western collection, and its new watch launch is a true celebration of the Wild West. Crafted from engraved sterling silver, the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm has an intricate case that looks similar to a cowboy’s belt buckle.

As the name states, the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm sits in a 38mm cushion-shaped case that’s made from sterling silver. The material has been engraved and subtly aged to give the case an elaborate, captivating pattern that brings out the texture and depth of the metal.

The sterling silver engravings of the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm is also inspired by the artistry of traditional Western silverwork, so it feels like a piece of history and heritage is sitting on your wrist.

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The dial of the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm is available in three different colours – turquoise, off-white and black. As a lover of all things colourful, the turquoise version of the new Ralph Lauren watch is my favourite, and the dial is actually made from a cut of natural turquoise.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Atop the turquoise are black Roman and Arabic numerals in varying sizes, a minute track and hour and minute hands. This is the same on the off-white version of the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm which has a soft beige lacquered dial. The black edition of the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm is inverted, so the numerals are in off-white while the dial is black lacquer.

The Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm is powered by the self-winding RL514 manufacture movement. It was produced exclusively for Ralph Lauren by Piaget, and it has traditional Côtes de Genève finishes. The watch is complete with a leather strap which also has engravings and patterns on the material.

At time of writing, prices on the Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm hadn’t been announced. I did some sleuthing, and found a bigger 42mm version of this watch on the Ralph Lauren website, priced at £28,000.

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Due to the smaller size of the new Ralph Lauren Western Cushion 38mm, I imagined it’d be cheaper, but we’ll have to wait and see.