In Summary Panerai has launched the Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition PAM01464

The watch marks the first time Panerai has introduced an open-worked Luminor in the Luna Rossa collection

The Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition is limited to 30 pieces

Continuing its partnership as the Official Sponsor with Luna Rossa, Panerai has launched the new Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition. The watch marks the first time the brand has introduced an open-worked Luminor to the Luna Rossa collection – a feat so rare that the timepiece is limited to just 30 pieces.

Measuring 44mm, the Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition has a Carbotech case with a Grade 5 titanium caseback. The Carbotech is made from thin sheets of carbon fibre and high-performance polymer to enhance its durability and resistance. Carbotech is also used on the bezel and crown protecting bridge.

The dial has a lot going on, including a date window, stop-seconds, seconds-reset and two time zones. Starting with the latter, the Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition has a Traveler GMT function and patented GMT spring, so you can adjust local time and home time independently from one another.

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(Image credit: Panerai)

The Traveler GMT function includes 24-hour and 12-hour displays, and the wearer can adjust local time forward and backward in one-hour increments, without disturbing home time. At three o’clock, there’s a polarised date window that’s made from transparent silica glass which allows the date to appear through the aperture while the rest of it remains transparent so you can still see the movement.

The Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition has a combination of numbers and bars for the hour markers. White Super-Luminova is used on these, as well as the hands and power reserve indicator to help with visibility in low light conditions.

(Image credit: Panerai)

If you look closely at the dial, you’ll notice a grid motif which protects the skeletonised movement. It’s also inspired by Panerai’s underwater history and the net barriers used beneath naval vessels. As a nod to Luna Rossa, the dial is a combination of red, black and silver colours which draws from the hull of the 2024 Luna Rossa boat – as does the GMT hands which are a profile of the boat’s sail.

As seen through the dial and via the caseback, the Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition is powered by the in-house P.4001/S automatic skeletonised calibre movement. Its construction displays its components and energy source, micro-rotor, barrels and springs.

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(Image credit: Panerai)

The micro-rotor winds the movement automatically in both directions so the watch is a consistent and stable energy supply. It gives the Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT Experience Edition a three-day power reserve, and the entire movement weighs just 22.64g.