In Summary Orient Star has launched the M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase for its 75th anniversary

The watch has a moonphase complication at six o’clock, while the black dial is made to look like the night sky

The Orient Star M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase is limited to 140 pieces

Orient Star is continuing its 75th anniversary celebrations with the launch of its M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase watch . As the name suggests, the new M45 timepiece has a moonphase complication, and the rest of the dial has been designed to look like the night sky.

Throughout 2026, Orient Star has been celebrating its 75th anniversary with lots of watch launches, including the Orient Star 75th Anniversary Contemporary Date which we got hands-on with earlier this year. But this latest watch has to be my favourite of the bunch because it has one of my favourite watch features – the moonphase.

Expanding the M45 collection, the Orient Star M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase is inspired by the ‘moon drifting through clouds’ – and that’s exactly what the dial looks like. With a predominantly black base, the dial has been crafted using nanoparticle metal multilayering to make clouds and stars that spread across the surface.

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The dial is extremely decorative, although the features on it are purposely left simple so the night sky is the main focus. It has Roman numerals and leaf-shaped hands, a power reserve at 12 o’clock, and the moonphase at six o’clock.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

The moonphase has been made of three layers, including a metal plate, mother-of-pearl plate and a moonphase drive wheel. This construction works together to show off the moon and stars, which blend into the night sky dial decoration as there’s no boundary between the dial and moonphase display.

All of this sits in a 39.5mm stainless steel case which has an overall thickness of 11.9mm. The Orient Star M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase is powered by the in-house calibre F8A62 movement which gives the watch a 70 hour power reserve which you can keep track of via the indicator on the dial.

The movement of the Orient Star M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase is very intricate, featuring a silicon blue escape wheel, a bridge and Geneva stripes that are inspired by star trails. It can be seen via the see-through caseback which has a crescent-shaped window and is engraved with ‘Orient Star 75th Anniversary’ and its serial number.

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