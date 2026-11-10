New Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix watches prove that grey isn’t boring!

In Summary Vacheron Constantin has added two watches to its Fiftysix collection

The new watches include the Fiftysix Self-Winding and Fiftysix Complete Calendar

Both features 40mm stainless steel cases, grey dials and transparent casebacks that show off the decorative movement

Vacheron Constantin has expanded its Fiftysix collection with two new watches – the Fiftysix Self-Winding and Fiftysix Complete Calendar. Both watches have grey-toned dials, straps and cases, and while grey is considered a boring colour, there’s a lot more to the new Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix than meets the eye.

The Fiftysix collection from Vacheron Constantin launched in 2018, and paid tribute to the vintage styles of the 1950s. Now for 2026, the new Fiftysix models build on this inspiration, and reimagines its sector dial and adds a new case and strap.

The new Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix models include the Fiftysix Self-Winding and Fiftysix Complete Calendar. They have similar features, including 40mm stainless steel cases, but their main differences are their complications and movements.

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Both new Fiftysix watches have concentric circles on the dial and chapter rings. The dials have a mixture of Arabic numerals and baton-shaped indexes as the hour markers, and both are highlighted with Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility in low light.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

While the Self-Winding and Complete Calendar watches have different movements, both watches have transparent sapphire casebacks to show off their components. This includes Côtes de Genève décorations, a Maltese Cross applique, and a 22ct rose gold open-worked winding rotor.

Starting with the Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Self-Winding, this model is the simpler of the two launches, but it’s still dramatic in its own way. Its dial has a light grey minute track around the edge and gradient at the opaline dial centre, and a darker grey gradient sits in the middle as a chapter ring. A white minute track breaks it up.

The Arabic numerals and rectangular bars are crafted from 18-carat white gold, and the hour, minute and seconds hands have a baton-style. A date window hides discreetly at three o’clock, and it’s precisely aligned with the centre of the inner minute track.

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Powered by the self-winding Calibre 1326 movement, the Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Self-Winding has a 48 hour power reserve. It’s finished with a grey nubuck calfskin leather strap.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The more complicated of the two, the Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Complete Calendar has similar grey colours. While the Self-Winding is predominantly light grey, the Complete Calendar flips this, so its outer minute track and centre is dark grey while the chapter ring is light grey. It also has white gold numerals and hands.

Instead of a date window, the Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Complete Calendar has two rectangular windows that sit inline with two and 10 o’clock on the upper half of the dial. The left window shows the day of the week while the right window displays the month.

For even more complications, the Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Complete Calendar has a moonphase that sits just above six o’clock, and it only requires adjustment once every 122 years. The watch is powered by the self-winding Calibre 2460 QCL/1 movement that’s made of 308 parts, and has a power reserve of 40 hours. It also has the same strap as the Self-Winding watch.