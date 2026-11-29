In Summary Swatch and OMEGA have teamed up on the new MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake

The all-black MoonSwatch has snowflakes on the moon phase, and an earth phase indicator sits just above a Snoopy illustration

Priced at £350, it can be bought from now until March 2027, but only when it’s snowing in Switzerland

Swatch and OMEGA are back again with another MoonSwatch, and this new edition might be the hardest to buy yet. The MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake is an all-black watch , complete with moon and earth phase indicators, Snoopy illustrations and snowflake engravings – but you’ll only be able to buy it when it’s snowing in Switzerland.

The new version of the MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase has many of the same features as the original, including its small seconds subdial, and earth and moonphase windows. But it has a lot else going on in its all-black construction and it’s all inspired by the uniqueness of snowflakes.

As no two snowflakes are the same, each version of the MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake is completely unique. Starting with the moonphase, the black dial has a moonphase indicator at two o’clock which features two silver full moons. One of the moons has Snoopy-inspired decoration while the other has a laser-engraved snowflake design.

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At 10 o’clock is the earth phase indicator which shows the Earth in blue and green, with a small white detail that’s inspired by Switzerland’s snowy winter landscape. The blue of the Earth’s oceans glow blue under UV light while the white ‘blob’ grows lime green.

Just beneath the earth phase is a Snoopy illustration which shows him and Woodstock walking on the moonphase. This small detail can only be seen under UV light. Another playful illustration can be seen at 11 o’clock – if you look closely, you’ll see the hour marker is replaced by a pair of skis.

The black dial is finished with white hour markers, and hour and minute hands which are coated with Super-LumiNova to enhance visibility in the dark. Swatch and OMEGA branding is also at 12, three and nine o’clock.

The watch’s case is black, just like the dial, and is made from Bioceramic. The crown and pushers are crafted from the same material, and the case has a tachymetre bezel with white numerals. Powered by a quartz movement, the batter cover has a bigger illustration of the earth phase and has an ‘I BEAT EVERYBODY…’ engraving.

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The MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake is finished with a black rubber strap with a VELCRO closure and Bioceramic black loop. But, how can you get your hands on the new Swatch x OMEGA collaboration?

As is tradition, you can only buy it at select Swatch stores, and it's priced at £350. But Swatch and OMEGA have added another catch to this watch purchase.

The MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake is available from 27th November 2026 to 20th March 2027, a.k.a the last day of winter. But you can only buy it when it’s snowing in Switzerland – yes, really! – so you’ll have to keep an eye on the weather forecast before you head to your nearest Swatch shop.