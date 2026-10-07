Mr Jones Watches reimagines its Chaos Window watch – and it has a ‘secret’ way of telling the time

QUICK SUMMARY Mr Jones Watches has brought back two of its archival watch designs – Chaos Window and Moonhead. The new timepieces have been redesigned by Mr Jones Watches print technicians, with prices starting at £225.

Mr Jones Watches is back with two new watches that are weird, whacky and wonderful. The new launches include Chaos Window and Moonhead, both of which have been selected from Mr Jones Watches’ archives and redesigned.

The two archival watches have been revamped by two of Mr Jones Watches ’ print technicians. When asked about the new designs, Eleanor Rudd, Head of Print at Mr Jones Watches, said: “The Printers Editions are a really nice opportunity for the print techs to look back through the archive, pick a design and reimagine it with the new techniques we have today."

Starting with Chaos Window , the first edition of this watch was launched in 2017. Nine years later, Giulia Cacciuttolo, senior gilding technician at Mr Jones Watches has reimagined it with metallic gilding and bright elements that overlap one another, yet still tell the time.

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I’m a big fan of Mr Jones Watches, but always struggle with how to actually tell the time on them. Chaos Window is no exception, and it took a lot of staring and squinting until I realised the ‘hidden’ or ‘secret’ way the mechanical watch actually tells the time!

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

To read the time, the Chaos Window has a line of ships on the horizon which represents the hours. For the minutes, they are shown as flames coming out of a snake’s nostrils – yes, really – and the seconds hand is marked by a square in the middle of the window.

There’s lots of colours, patterns and shapes on the Chaos Window, and it truly lives up to its name. Limited to just 50 pieces, the Mr Jones Watches Chaos Window is priced at £495.

The second revived watch is Moonhead which first came out in 2014. Emma Prince, printmaker and illustrator has redesigned it, and I think it’s my favourite design from the new archival relaunches.

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(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

The dial of the Moonhead has a pretty lilac colour which is overlaid by space-inspired icons and patterns. At the centre is a sun that has a star illustration over one eye, a la Ziggy Stardust.

Moonhead is far easier to read the time than Chaos Window. It has a gilded moon that loops around the sun and displays the hours, while the Bertrand Russell teapot does the same but for the minutes. It’s priced at £225.