In Summary Leica has launched the ZM 11 Green Spirit watch

The watch has a 41mm stainless steel case and a dual-layered green dial

The Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit is priced at £5,360 / €6,800

Leica has expanded its ZM 11 watch collection with the new Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit timepiece. Combining its watchmaking and photography expertise, the Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit has a stunning dual-layered dial and a clever watch mechanism which is inspired by the lens release on a Leica camera.

I’m a big fan of a green dial , so the Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit immediately grabbed my attention when I first saw it. Sitting in a 41mm stainless steel case, the dial of the watch is dual-layered to allow the colour to reflect light and shadow for depth. The main colour of the dial is green, but it appears in different shades depending on the angle you’re viewing it at.

With its dual-layered design, the green of the dial shifts from emerald to grey. Leica claims that the Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit is the first dial of its kind to give off this impression of a colour gradient based on mechanical craftsmanship. The green colour also appears as horizontal line patterns across the dial to give it more shape.

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(Image credit: Leica)

Aside from the stunning colour, the Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit has bar-like stainless steel hour markers that are filled with Super LumiNova for visibility in all light types, even low light. The dial also has a minute track around the edge, diamond cut hour, minute and seconds and a date window at three o’clock.

Powered by the Leica Boutique Calibre LA-3001 movement, the Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit has a 60 hour power reserve and an accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day. The movement is also made from 35 cut jewels, and the time can be adjusted via the oversized crown on the right side of the watch case.

The Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit is finished with a steel bracelet, but it also comes with many other strap options that you can change using the Leica Easy Change System, which is inspired by the mechanics of a Leica camera’s lens release.

The Leica ZM 11 Green Spirit is available to buy now for £5,360 / €6,800 at Leica .