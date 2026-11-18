Military-inspired watches are hardly uncommon, with brands such as Hamilton, Timex, Bulova, and Seiko all offering modern interpretations of timepieces once worn by soldiers and pilots.

British watchmaker KOMPAS has taken a slightly different approach, drawing inspiration from something that wasn'tmeant to be worn on the wrist.

The company's automatic field watch borrows its unusual dial design from the sector clocks used in RAF operations rooms during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

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The result is a striking everyday watch that combines an interesting piece of British military history with the kind of specifications you'd expect from a modern mechanical field watch.

Five-minute warning

As KOMPAS explains on its website, during the Battle of Britain, RAF controllers relied on large wall-mounted sector clocks to help track incoming enemy aircraft.

These featured colour-coded five-minute segments that matched coloured markers on plotting tables.

(Image credit: KOMPAS)

As new information arrived, the markers were updated to indicate when an aircraft's position had last been reported, which allowed controllers to judge how current the information was at a glance.

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KOMPAS has adapted this system into a clever dial featuring twelve raised triangular hour markers, each representing a five-minute interval.

The design looks quite unlike the conventional Arabic numerals found on most military-inspired field watches, although the smaller 24-hour markings retain a connection to traditional military timekeeping.

Beneath the triangles

The KOMPAS watch features a compact 39mm sandblasted stainless steel case measuring 10.4mm thick, with a sapphire crystal featuring an anti-reflective coating on both sides.

(Image credit: KOMPAS)

It uses a Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic movement, which operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers approximately 42 hours of power reserve.

Swiss Super-LumiNova technology on the hands and hour markers should help with visibility after dark.

Every watch also comes with two interchangeable straps (one rubber and one nylon) and has a quick-release mechanism that doesn't require tools.

Four colourways are available, named after the points of the compass. North features black accents, South uses blue, East comes in green, and West offers a particularly eye-catching red version.

(Image credit: KOMPAS)

It's an interesting alternative to more conventional field watches, especially for anyone who appreciates military history but wants something a little different from the usual vintage pilot-watch aesthetic.

The KOMPAS automatic field watch is available now at KOMPAS, priced at £535 in all four colourways. US, EU and AU prices and availability TBC.