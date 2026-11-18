Hamilton, Seiko, Timex and Bulova have plenty of military-inspired watches between them, but British newcomer KOMPAS has taken a different approach with an unusual dial borrowed from RAF equipment used during the Battle of Britain
The KOMPAS field watch takes its distinctive design from an unlikely piece of Second World War aviation equipment
Military-inspired watches are hardly uncommon, with brands such as Hamilton, Timex, Bulova, and Seiko all offering modern interpretations of timepieces once worn by soldiers and pilots.
British watchmaker KOMPAS has taken a slightly different approach, drawing inspiration from something that wasn'tmeant to be worn on the wrist.
The company's automatic field watch borrows its unusual dial design from the sector clocks used in RAF operations rooms during the Battle of Britain in 1940.
The result is a striking everyday watch that combines an interesting piece of British military history with the kind of specifications you'd expect from a modern mechanical field watch.
Five-minute warning
As KOMPAS explains on its website, during the Battle of Britain, RAF controllers relied on large wall-mounted sector clocks to help track incoming enemy aircraft.
These featured colour-coded five-minute segments that matched coloured markers on plotting tables.
As new information arrived, the markers were updated to indicate when an aircraft's position had last been reported, which allowed controllers to judge how current the information was at a glance.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
KOMPAS has adapted this system into a clever dial featuring twelve raised triangular hour markers, each representing a five-minute interval.
The design looks quite unlike the conventional Arabic numerals found on most military-inspired field watches, although the smaller 24-hour markings retain a connection to traditional military timekeeping.
Beneath the triangles
The KOMPAS watch features a compact 39mm sandblasted stainless steel case measuring 10.4mm thick, with a sapphire crystal featuring an anti-reflective coating on both sides.
It uses a Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic movement, which operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers approximately 42 hours of power reserve.
Swiss Super-LumiNova technology on the hands and hour markers should help with visibility after dark.
Every watch also comes with two interchangeable straps (one rubber and one nylon) and has a quick-release mechanism that doesn't require tools.
Four colourways are available, named after the points of the compass. North features black accents, South uses blue, East comes in green, and West offers a particularly eye-catching red version.
It's an interesting alternative to more conventional field watches, especially for anyone who appreciates military history but wants something a little different from the usual vintage pilot-watch aesthetic.
The KOMPAS automatic field watch is available now at KOMPAS, priced at £535 in all four colourways. US, EU and AU prices and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.