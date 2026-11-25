In Summary Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched the Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold

The watch has a smaller double-sided case than its predecessors, and comes in 18k pink gold

It’s priced at £16,500

Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched its latest Reverso Classic watch and upgraded it with a smaller case size, and an 18k pink gold material. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold is undeniably luxurious, but it’s the rumours surrounding the watch which will peak your interest.

The Reverso Classic watch from Jaeger-LeCoultre first debuted in 1931, and it became instantly recognisable due to its reversible, double-sided case and Art Deco decorations. The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold keeps this design heritage, but has been given some luxury upgrades.

The biggest update is the case size. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold measures 40.1mm x 24.4mm and has a slimmer profile of just 7.56mm, so it’s much smaller than before and can be worn on both masculine and feminine wrists.

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The case and caseback of the watch is crafted from 18k pink gold which contrasts beautifully with the silver dial. The caseback of the watch is left plain and can be engraved on request. It has a small crown on the right side, and vertical lines at the top and bottom of the case to give it more shape.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The dial of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold displays black numerals, blue hour and minute hands, and a small seconds subdial at six o’clock. At the centre of the dial, just above the small seconds display, is a textured pattern that’s designed to look like a stack of coins.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold is powered by the manually wound calibre 822. It’s made of 108 components and gives the watch a 42-hour power reserve.

Many outlets are speculating that this will be the new James Bond watch , as Robert Pattinson who was recently announced as the next Bond is global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre. I don’t think this will be the case, as OMEGA is the official partner for the James Bond film franchise and has been for 30 years, so this could cause a big conflict.

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(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Another reason I don’t think the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold will be the next Bond watch is because of practicality. While it’s a luxurious watch which would look great in a casino scene, previous Bond watches have traditionally been dive watches , so models that can withstand swimming, diving and travel.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds in Pink Gold does come with 3-bar water resistance, but it’s not something I’d ever want to get wet because it’s just too beautiful! But we’ll have to wait and see.